All schools in the McCracken County School District will be closed today (Friday) and Monday due to a high rate of influenza cases among students and staff.
That will include McCracken County High School, Heath Middle School, Lone Oak Middle School, Reidland Middle School, Lone Oak Intermediate School, Reidland Intermediate School, Concord Elementary School, Heath Elementary School, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School, Lone Oak Elementary School, Reidland Elementary School, McCracken County Preschool and the Open Campus.
The school district posted the notice to its Facebook page on Thursday. It reminded people that the district’s schools would also be closed on Tuesday for Election Day. Classes are expected to resume on Wednesday.
Superintendent Steve Carter said the action was taken after seeing nine consecutive days of declining student attendance.
“That goes back to Oct. 24; we use that as our starting point to track,” he said. “We were close to 93%, and we’ve seen a constant decline: kind of a small decline last week, and as we monitored this week, we saw those numbers start dropping by 2 or 3% per day in our student attendance.
“Then, we started losing our staff members who started getting ill or had family members who started getting ill. We have an extraordinary amount of staff that are out — that’s teaching staff, instructional assistants, cafeteria, just across the board.”
Carter said the attendance at McCracken County schools on Thursday was right at 80%. The report issued by the school district stated that there was a shortage of available substitutes.
“What happened (Thursday) was: Our Reidland community took a big drop overall,” he said. “Most of the numbers have not been well out toward Heath and Lone Oak.
“We’re hoping that this break, with Election Day being Tuesday, will give the opportunity to see these numbers plateau or even better than that, to see an increase of overall health for our community.”
Today and Monday will be treated as snow days that have to be made up during the 2022-23 school year, rather than nontraditional days (NTI days), which are limited to 10 days. There will be no instruction during the time the schools are closed.
“We’re not utilizing NTI at this point,” Carter said. “It’s early in the year, and if we’ve learned nothing else, it’s that there is no substitute for in-person instruction. We remain committed to having our students get instruction in person.
“On top of that, if 20% are out sick, what we really need is people to get rest and get back healthy next Wednesday. Utilizing NTI instruction or virtual instruction at this time, we still have an exorbitant amount of people that are sick that potentially may not get that work done as they need to.”
The report issued by the school district added that in addition to preventing the spread of germs, the closure will allow the custodial staff to thoroughly clean the buildings.
