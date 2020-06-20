McCracken County’s COVID-19 case total continues to grow almost three months after the first reported cases in late March.
The Purchase District Health Department announced three additional cases Friday, three cases Thursday, two cases Wednesday and 10 cases Tuesday (which reflected cases since June 10) for McCracken County. The county has had 127 confirmed cases and three deaths, as of Friday.
The health department didn’t provide an update on how many people have recovered.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is an ever-changing situation,” said Kent Koster, health department director, in a news release this week.
“The Purchase District Health Department will continue to communicate with the citizens of the district, (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Kentucky Department (for) Public Health to ensure accurate and timely information is conveyed.”
Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties have had 15, 5, 4 and 12 confirmed cases, respectively, according to the health department. There’s been one previously reported death in Carlisle County.
Meanwhile, Graves County Health Department announced seven new confirmed cases Friday. It’s had a total of 185 cases, 148 recoveries and 24 deaths, public health director Noel Coplen said.
The new cases are Graves residents with ages ranging from 20s to 60s.
Coplen said contract tracing is one of the methods the department uses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Also, education is a big part of what we do too,” he said.
“We have health educators out in the community. Environmentalists going to the restaurants and encouraging people at work to social distance — to wash their hands and just implement good, safe, common sense practices just like you would for any disease.”
In other area counties, the Marshall County Health Department reported its case total is 53 with 34 fully recovered, as of Friday. There are 17 active cases. Two deaths were previously reported.
The Calloway County Health Department reported two new confirmed cases, as of Friday. Its total is 62 confirmed cases with 53 fully recovered, seven isolated at home, one hospitalized and one death.
In an update Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said there are at least 13,454 coronavirus cases in Kentucky with 258 newly reported. He also reported two new deaths Friday, which raises Kentucky’s toll to 522 people. At least 3,516 residents have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.