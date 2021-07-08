McCracken 4-Hers excited to return to camp

Smiles are a plenty at West Kentucky 4-H Camp in Dawson Springs this week, where McCracken County’s campers were happy to make a return after missing out last summer because of COVID-19.
Brittany Osborne, McCracken County’s 4-H Agent for Youth Development, was overjoyed for the county to have the camp to itself with nearly a hundred kids making the trip to Hopkins County this year.
“I felt like a little piece of my life was missing last year. At camper orientation you just heard it over and over again, kids saying how excited they were to come back and parents just as excited to come with them,” Osborne told The Sun Wednesday. “They couldn’t wait to go this year. They came back and just got right in the swing of things — like they never skipped a beat.”
The kids will participate in a number of engaging classes throughout the weeklong overnight camp, including zip lining, swimming, nature, archery, canoeing/kayaking, agriculture and rifles, as well as dancing, fishing and a number of other activities.
For more information about 4-H camp or to learn about local extension-based programming, visit mccracken.ca.uky.edu and click on the Youth Development tab.
That’s not to say that COVID-19 hasn’t left its mark on the camp experience. Social distancing and mask wearing are still being observed for safety.
Osborne was very grateful to her local volunteer base, many of whom were campers’ parents this year, because she had to find double her normal amount to be able to bring all of the children and maintain COVID-19 protocols.
“We were only allowed to have half-capacity cabins so that we could maintain social distancing and spread our campers out as much as possible, so up until the last minute we were begging volunteers to come so that we could bring everyone off the waitlist and so many parents stepped up,” Osborne said. “I’m just so thankful to everyone who played a part in making camp happen for our kids again this year.”
