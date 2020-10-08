McCracken 19-year-old charged with stabbing father
A McCracken County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after reportedly stabbing his father, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deonta Snow, 19, is charged with first-degree assault, domestic violence; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies responded to 3160 Twinson Court around 12:50 a.m.
Deputies then located Vincent Snow, who had been stabbed multiple times in his torso and was unable to communicate due to the severity of his industries. He was flown to a regional hospital for treatment.
Investigation showed that the 19-year-old Snow had stabbed his father when he entered the teen’s room to “check on a loud noise that was heard,” according to Sgt. Benny Kauffman.
Deonta Snow stated that he didn’t realize it was his father he was stabbing and he “believ(ed) it to be another man that he had recently argued with,” the report said.
Paducah man accused of child abuse
A McCracken County man faces a criminal abuse charge, in connection to a young boy’s injuries.
David Joshua Saunders, 25, of Paducah, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal abuse. He was booked at the McCracken County Jail.
Sheriff’s office detectives went to a local hospital Wednesday after medical staff reported possible child abuse, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office said Saunders brought in a 3-year-old boy who was in his care for the past six days, and the child had a fractured arm. It also said the boy had bruising on “every part of his body,” which were in varying stages of healing.
The news release said his injuries weren’t consistent with accidental injuries.
The sheriff’s office said it learned that Saunders would become “frustrated” with the child, become angry and lose his temper, through its investigation and interviews with multiple people. It also said Saunders admitted to inflicting the child’s injuries and doing so out of anger and frustration.
The investigation is ongoing.
Mayfield man charged with burglary, threatening
A Mayfield man faces several charges after he reportedly forced himself into a Paducah motel room on Tuesday and threatened its occupant, police said.
Cedric J. Lucious, 31, was arrested Wednesday morning on warrants for first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree terroristic threatening charges. He was booked at the McCracken County Jail.
In a news release, Paducah police announced it spent nearly nine hours talking with a man, who allegedly forced his way into a room at Deluxe Inn, grabbed a knife, threatened someone inside and refused to come out.
Police said the victim later approached Officer Travis Counts at the department’s parking lot, located at 1400 Broadway, and informed him about the situation.
According to the release, the victim alleged the man took a knife from a counter and demanded to know where he stored a handgun. He told the man he didn’t know what he was talking about and the man started searching the room. The victim alleged the man refused to let him leave until the victim offered to leave and bring back a gun, but the victim went to police.
Police said officers went to the motel and heard the man inside the room and talking loudly. Officers spoke with him through the door and said he “appeared to be under the influence,” the release states. Police said he refused to leave and threatened officers.
Police said crisis negotiators convinced the man — identified as Lucious — to leave the room around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and he was arrested.
WKCTC board elects new officers
The West Kentucky Community and Technical College board of directors elected new officers for the 2020-21 year during a virtual meeting Oct. 6.
Hickman resident Charles R. Murphy was elected board chair. Murphy replaces Larry Kelley, of Bardwell, who has been in that position since 2018. Kelley also served as vice chair and secretary since he joined the board in June 2009.
Mayfield’s Barry R. McDonald was named vice chair. Chris Roty, of Paducah, was named board secretary.
”I would like to personally extend my congratulations to the newly elected WKCTC Board officers, and I would also like to thank outgoing chair, Larry Kelley, for his many years of service and outstanding support and dedication to the college,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said.
Former Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Murphy and McDonald to the WKCTC board in 2018 and appointed Roty to the board in 2019.
The WKCTC board consists of 10 members, seven of whom are appointed by the governor of Kentucky and three members consisting of elected representatives from WKCTC faculty, staff and the student body.
Other WKCTC board members include Dennis Lacy of Hopkinsville, faculty/staff representatives Heather Coltharp of Paducah and Summer Holland of Benton, and student representative Nadia Pacheco of Paducah. There will be three vacancies on the WKCTC board. Larry Kelley is not running for re-election but will continue to serve on the board until the vacancies are filled by the governor.
Fernwood Homes sold, being rebranded
The Fernwood Homes apartment complex, located at 710 Lone Oak Road, is under new ownership.
According to a spokesman for the new owner, Paducah 1, LLC, the complex will be rebranded as Lone Oak Villas and feature renovated apartments with new appliances, flooring and cabinetry.
The sale of the property is the first in 70 years. The owners plan to begin pre-leasing renovated two-bedroom townhomes in the near future.
