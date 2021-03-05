Working on cars alongside his father helped fuel Tyler McCoy’s interest in automotive technology and point him toward a possible career.
“I enjoy working on vehicles and I want to get involved with going bigger, trying diesel,” said McCoy, the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Student of the Week.
“I have also enjoyed detailing vehicles, cleaning them up and making them look new.”
The Calloway County High School senior is the son of Will and Anita McCoy. He is in his third year in the automotive technology program at the Murray/Calloway County Area Technology Center.
“Tyler started auto tech as a sophomore and has completed all four automotive maintenance and light repair courses,” said Mitchell McNutt, his instructor. “He is currently in his second and third advanced course.
“He demonstrates a passion for the automotive field, as he works in class and on projects at home. He will attempt any project put before him and, no matter how difficult, he will complete it.”
McCoy’s career goals after high school include “either being able to start my own shop working on vehicles, going into the Air Force to work on planes, or go to work in a diesel shop.”
Mccoy, 17, did well in SkillsUSA regional competition last year and was looking forward to it again this year, said his instructor, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the team couldn’t travel to the event.
“When we need something done or looked at, he’s the one that gets it. He’s probably the most ‘go-to’ that we have this year,” McNutt said.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray/Calloway County Area Technology Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Marshall County Technical Center and Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as automotive technology, carpentry, electricity, industrial maintenance, machine tool technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.