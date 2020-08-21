U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made three stops in the Jackson Purchase on Thursday, touting the local impact of the historic relief bill which brought tens of millions of dollars to local health systems.
Nearly five months after Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, McConnell held news conferences in Paducah, Graves County and Calloway County, praising that act and noting that negotiations on a much-needed new bill aren’t close to a resolution.
Local health leaders also praised the impact of the first act, which McConnell’s office said brought more than $10 million to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Murray-Calloway County Hospital, respectively.
McConnell, delivering largely the same speech in both Paducah and Calloway County, praised the bipartisan support of the first bill, but said the upcoming election has thrown negotiations on a new relief package into a sharp partisan divide.
McConnell said that, while the Democrat-led House of Representatives favors a bill upwards of $3 trillion, he’s put forth his own proposal with a more modest price tag of a trillion dollars — “That’s with a T,” he pointed out.
He also panned the popular provision of the first act that greatly expanded unemployment benefits, noting he believed it incentivized staying home instead of working.
“That level of generosity was actually counterproductive,” he said.
McConnell said his plan would put another $1,200 in the pockets of lower-income individuals, but would also necessarily include liability protection for businesses and other entities, to shield them from pandemic-related lawsuits.
“We’re not going to yield on that,” he said after his final local event, adding that entities would not be shielded if they engaged in “grossly negligent” conduct or “intentional misbehavior.”
“You cannot have a normal country with an avalanche of lawsuits in the wake of this,” he said.
McConnell said the government is sparing no expense in pursuit of a vaccine, or multiple vaccines — a “laser focus” he likened to the Manhattan Project that ultimately brought about the end of World War II via the atomic bomb.
He also encouraged the use of masks and social distancing as “the only thing each of us can do to try to prevent the spread.”
Mercy Health Senior Vice President Michael Yungmann thanked McConnell for his work on the first bill, noting the “dramatic financial effect” the pandemic had on hospitals, particularly in early restrictions that curtailed elective surgeries.
Yungmann, noting “the pandemic is far from over,” said he hoped the loans approved for hospitals would eventually be forgiven, or at least put on a “substantially longer repayment period.”
Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner called the pandemic “financially devastating” and said the hospital lost $4.5 million over April, a larger loss than it had ever suffered in any other calendar year.
Penner said the hospital has performed more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests, equaling about half of the tests that have been completed in the Purchase area.
He thanked McConnell for the CARES Act’s “taking the pressure off of us during a very difficult time.”
A group of protesters picketed the speech outside the Calloway facility’s wellness center, and protester David Pizzo, a professor at Murray State University, called McConnell “a coward” for not facing the group.
Pizzo called McConnell “the gravedigger of the American republic,” and derided the first stimulus bill as “a grifty, corrupt disaster” that put more money into the hands of corporations that took advantage of a broad “small business” designation and barely gave locals enough of a check to cover a month’s rent.
“What we need is an enormous amount of stimulus directly in the hands of people,” said Pizzo, also criticizing the idea of broad immunity for corporations and organizations from pandemic-related lawsuits.
“A lot of them have not acted responsibly,” he said.
“People have died because they were not only pushing the gas, but unwilling to do even the most basic things like hand out protective equipment.”
