Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spent Friday and Saturday touring the devastation that has left much of western Kentucky in shambles. More than 50 tornadoes have now been confirmed to have touched down in the southeast United States on the evening of Dec. 10 into the morning hours of Dec. 11.
According to the National Weather Service, the EF-4 tornado that ripped through Mayfield had winds of up to 190 mph and was on the ground in Kentucky for more than 165 miles. Another tornado, confirmed as an EF-3, touched down in southern Kentucky, tearing its way through Christian County, Todd County and Bowling Green in Warren County.
On Friday, McConnell toured the damage left behind in Bowling Green, meeting with Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and relief volunteers.
On Saturday he toured the court square area in Mayfield, where every building has either been majorly damaged or completely destroyed, including the Graves County Courthouse, Mayfield City Hall, Mayfield Police Department and the Mayfield Fire Department, where many took shelter during the tornado.
“Kentuckians are resilient people. We will stay strong and unified through this crisis. I am incredibly grateful to the first responders who have been on the ground since the outset of this crisis: Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky State Police, sheriff’s departments, city and local law enforcement, EMS responders, firefighters, doctors, and nurses. Quick thinking and selfless actions saved lives,” McConnell told the Senate floor on Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.