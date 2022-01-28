Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spent the majority of Wednesday and Thursday touring the western Kentucky communities devastated by the Dec. 10-11 storms and tornadoes.
McConnell also met with local government officials.
During a stop in Mayfield, McConnell said he fully supports Gov. Andy Beshear’s request for a 90-10 split for federal funding. That decision has not been made yet by President Joe Biden’s administration. Governments currently can pick 30 days for full reimbursement to cover relief efforts. Those days must be consecutive and fall within the first 120 days after the emergency declaration.
“I think the cooperation between federal, state and local authorities, not only in Graves County, but the other affected areas in Kentucky has been quite good. But we do have some snags,” he said.
The need for temporary housing was again a main topic of discussion during McConnell’s visit.
Ten of the 200 RVs purchased by the state are making their way to Graves County, which is a first step for temporary housing in Mayfield. The trailers should arrive early next week, said Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan.
Don Grogan, federal coordinating officer for FEMA, said the FEMA direct housing program is running behind.
“That is more of an interim, medium term housing that will probably last up to 18 month,” he said. “We are in the process of expediting that as quickly as we can. Our team is working very hard. We’ve identified eligible survivors so we are trying to identify resources to match those survivors up with the best possible interim housing solution as they move forward to permanent solution.”
Locally, Homes and Hope for Kentucky, a nonprofit formed after the tornado, will break ground on its first home on Friday.
With funding funneled through the Mayfield Community Foundation, the organization has approved applications for five new homes to be built — completely funded by the foundation. Homes and Hope is working in partnership with Mennonite Disaster Services for demolition and rebuilding.
