Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., spoke to the Rotary Club of Paducah Wednesday about his stances on a variety of topics such as COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. armed forces departing Afghanistan and Senate bills addressing estate taxes and infrastructure.
McConnell took multiple opportunities throughout his speech to stress the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccination, citing his experience battling polio as a child. He said it was remarkable that three vaccines available in the U.S. were developed in under one year.
“It can only be described as a modern medical miracle,” McConnell told the Rotarians.
What McConnell said he didn’t expect was resistance to the vaccines. The senator said people should listen to facts over “reading their favorite website or listening to their favorite rumor.”
“The vaccine works, and we need to continue to push everybody we know, as challenging as it is, to do the one thing that works,” McConnell said.
McConnell said he spoke with Kentucky business owners who want to require vaccines for their employees but fear they would not be able to replace them if the employees quit.
The Senate Minority Leader was vocal in his opposition to withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.
“I think it was a mistake to leave Afghanistan,” McConnell said.
McConnell said American troops were first sent to Afghanistan to “try and decapitate the Taliban from running the country.” He said he thinks that mission was successful for the last 20 years, citing the Taliban was not in power and the United States has not had a mass causality attack by a foreign nation or group in 20 years.
McConnell also criticized the actual departure of the troops, which left 13 soldiers dead, adding President Joe Biden gave the military too short of a timeline to get troops out of the country. McConnell did, however, praise the U.S. military for getting people out given the time frame it had to work with.
“Let’s assume you disagree with me and that you think it was time to go. These people couldn’t organize a two-car funeral,” McConnell said.
McConnell said those who helped U.S. troops in Afghanistan should have a chance to go “somewhere in the world and start a new life.”
“We have an obligation to try and help them do that. They’re not all coming here…but we’d be happy to have them,” McConnell said.
McConnell criticized the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that passed in March. He said the relief fund added too much money to the economy at one time and caused “rampant inflation.” He also criticized proposed legislation to increase estate taxes and proposed legislation to increase taxes on businesses, which McConnell said would raise those taxes by $3.5 to $5 trillion.
McConnell also highlighted bipartisan efforts to pass an infrastructure bill through the Senate in August. He voted in favor of the bill — he said he believed it was a traditional role of government to make internal improvements.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.