Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed several issues, including the proposed federal infrastructure plan, during his visit Thursday in Paducah, where he met with local business, government and chamber of commerce leaders.
“We’re still hoping to reach a bipartisan agreement with the (Biden) administration on infrastructure,” he said, during a news conference Thursday morning at The Commerce Center.
McConnell said he asked Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., to be the leader on that, and she met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
“I talked to her before and after the meeting,” he added.
“We’re still hoping we can come to an agreement on a fully paid for and significant infrastructure package. I know that would be welcomed by all state governments and local governments all over the country.”
In March, the Biden Administration proposed a more than $2 trillion infrastructure package called the “American Jobs Plan,” leading to ongoing talks and negotiations between the White House and Republican leaders.
More recently, the Biden Administration lowered its proposal to $1.7 trillion, and Republicans had a $928 billion counteroffer, which marked an increase from an earlier $568 billion proposal, according to recent media reports.
The proposed American Jobs Plan includes fixing highways, rebuilding bridges, upgrading ports, airports and transit systems, eliminating lead pipe from drinking water systems, modernizing buildings, capping orphan oil and gas wells, expanding broadband and more, as indicated by whitehouse.gov.
McConnell also spoke on other matters at his Thursday news conference attended by media outlets, local leaders and state legislators, which included the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed last year and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“Every person I’ve talked to in Owensboro, Henderson, Shelbyville and Paducah, who’s running a business, says we’ve got raging inflation. And the second problem is — it’s very, very difficult to get people back to work when the federal government continues to pay a $300 per week bonus for you to stay at home,” he said, discussing the American Rescue Plan Act, after noting that former Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers had voiced inflation concerns earlier this year.
“And it’s not an irrational decision, if you add it up, for many people to conclude they’re better off staying home than going back to work.”
The extra $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, which are related to pandemic relief, were extended until early September through the American Rescue Plan Act. McConnell said more than 20 states’ governors, including Tennessee, have said they will discontinue that. Kentucky is not one of them.
“I don’t generally go around criticizing the governor,” he added. “He’s got a hard job to do, but I do think that’s a mistake, and I think it’s put Kentucky at a competitive disadvantage.”
The news conference took place in the Paducah Bank Community Room at The Commerce Center. McConnell had participated in an earlier meeting hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Sandra Wilson told The Sun the meeting featured people from local businesses and organizations. It included Greater Paducah Economic Development, Barkley Regional Airport, Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, Crounse Corporation, Lundberg Medical Imaging, Beltline Electric, P&L Railway, Jim Smith Contracting Co., Paducah Mayor George Bray, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, Swift & Staley and others.
She noted McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer was out of town.
“We brought in people that were focused on the Paducah chamber’s federal priorities, which include our Department of Energy site, (Federal Aviation Administration) and the funding for our new airport terminal, infrastructure — of course, is very important to us — with the river, the roads and railways, and tourism and small business,” Wilson told The Sun.
“So, we had representatives from those areas here with us today.”
Wilson said the meeting went well.
“We were able to share with him what we’re hearing in our own community, from their own businesses, (the) shortage of workers and how we can get more people back in the workforce,” she said. “... We talked about the airport project. There were some specific tax questions that we talked about, as well.”
