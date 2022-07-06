Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was the guest speaker at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Luncheon Tuesday at the Walker Hall Event Center.
The event was part of the Chamber’s Public Policy Series, which gives the business community access to legislative leaders, issues and information.
McConnell reiterated several of his positions that he has stated recently at other speaking engagements and on the Senate floor.
“I think even though we have very significant differences between the two parties, I don’t think that’s a reason to do nothing,” he said. “I’m going to start out on the things that I’ve worked on with this new administration that I think were opportunities to move forward and make some progress for the country.”
McConnell said he was a supporter of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in November 2021. Valued at $1.2 trillion, it includes a five-year allocation of $550 billion in federal investments in America’s infrastructure to upgrade highways, bridges, airports and water systems.
“The Obama administration tried to put it together; the Bush administration tried to put it together,” McConnell said. “Finally, I thought, we needed to move forward. So, I worked in the Senate to make that a bipartisan achievement. It means $5 billion for Kentucky for roads and bridges and infrastructure — hard infrastructure.”
McConnell said he supported the recently-passed bill regarding school safety and mental illness, signed into law late last month. The “bipartisan gun reform bill” enhances background checks for gun buyers age 18 to 21, closes a loophole allowing unmarried domestic abusers to buy firearms and funds school safety and youth mental health programs.
“Recently, in the wake of all of these shootings, I joined both sides in the Senate in passing a bill related to school safety and mental illness while, at the same time, not infringing upon anybody’s Second Amendment rights,” he said.
McConnell said he does “generally support” President Joe Biden’s approach in Ukraine, “although I think he’s been a little slow on the uptake.”
“I think that beating the Russians in Ukraine is the single-most important thing to world peace that we’re dealing with at the moment,” McConnell said. “The Russians simply have to be defeated.
“Now, how do we achieve that? Vladimir Putin, when he thought he’d be welcomed into Ukraine — he was wrong about that. It wasn’t much of a welcome, was it? He thought it would split NATO with different countries having different opinions. NATO is more unified now than it’s ever been.”
McConnell added that the Russian conflict “turning out well is extremely impwortant”
“There may be a few of you who say our biggest problem is China, not Russia,” he said. “Well, let me quote the prime minister of Japan (Fumio Kishida), who said the single-most important thing we can do to push back against (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) and China is to beat Putin in Ukraine.
“Because President Xi is watching all of this and maybe coveting Taiwan and may be thinking about an invasion there could work out well for them. So, this has huge international implications, and I hope — even though from time to time, you may be thinking, ‘Why are we still doing this?’ — we’re doing it because the defeat of this kind of aggression in this era of world history is hugely, hugely important.”
McConnell then listed a number of things he disagreed with the president on, most dealing with COVID-19 assistance payouts.
“On a party-line basis — not a single Republican in the House or Senate voting for it — they dumped almost $2 trillion on the economy,” he said. “Now, Larry Summers, who was Bill Clinton’s secretary of the Treasury, and Jason Furman, who was Barack Obama’s top economics guy, said at the time — this was March of 2021 — this is going to create record inflation. And, boy, has it.”
Following the program, McConnell spoke with local media on a number of topics.
The first question asked was if his office was doing anything to help Crittenden County cope with its water shortage crisis in the short term.
“Honestly, I haven’t checked on that,” McConnell said. “So, I can’t answer that.”
McConnell was then asked about his stance on proposed legislation banning people from leaving states where abortion is illegal to go to states where it is legal.
“In the wake of the Supreme Court decision (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, handed down June 24), all that kind of legislation would be considered largely at the state level, and we’ll have to wait and see what various state governments do,” he said.
McConnell was asked how long he believes inflation will hold.
“Well, inflation was created by the $2 trillion the Democratic Congress and the president dumped on the economy last year,” he said. “Until that works its way through the system, I don’t see inflation coming down. The (Federal Reserve) — which is the only real inflation fighter we have in the federal government — will begin to raise interest rates in order to squeeze down inflation.”
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Power in Partnership breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.