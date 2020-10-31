McConnell makes Lyon Co. stop

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell held a campaign rally for his re-election in a rural part of Lyon County at BGB Trucking, not far from the Caldwell County line.
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White introduced the Senate Majority Leader. He noted the site for the event, saying it honors hard-working Americans in general, and BGB Trucking owner Bobby Bowers for his traditional values of free enterprise and hard work.
“I was very honored to get to introduce Sen. McConnell,” Wade White said after the rally. “We appreciate him coming all the way down here to these small counties because he’s always taken care of the little guy. A lot of people don’t understand how in tune he is to small town America, but he is.”
White listed issues on that order, ranging from the Land Between the Lakes, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Asian carp issue.
“These are big situations that hurt our counties in western Kentucky and he’s right there in the fight with us,” White said.
In an interview after the rally, McConnell spoke about why he feels he should be re-elected.
“Somebody needs to look out for middle America and rural America,” McConnell said in an interview after the rally. “Of four Congressional leaders, I’m the only one not from New York or California. I view it as my special responsibility as majority leader of the senate to look out for middle America and, in particular, Kentucky. That’s what’s on the ballot next Tuesday. If my opponent is chosen, her first vote will be to transfer all that power to New York.”
McConnell added, “I think the Democrats have all become radical. They want to fundamentally alter this wonderful country we have by creating new Supreme Court seats or creating new senators by admitting D.C. (District of Columbia) and Puerto Rico. We don’t need to structurally change America, we need to stay the course, get through this virus, and get back to normal.”
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White said of his own role in the event: “Our office was asked by the Capital Police to come out and assist with security. I was proud that everybody was maintaining social distance. It was just a great, patriotic crowd.” The sheriff added, “I think small town values are part of what’s made Sen. McConnell popular in small town Kentucky as well as across rural America. Although he’s spent the majority of his time in larger venues, he still has a very good grounding of what is going on in rural Kentucky and other parts of rural America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.