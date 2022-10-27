MAYFIELD — U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Mark Haney, the president of Kentucky Farm Bureau, made an announcement of interest to Kentucky farmers Tuesday at the Graves County Farm Bureau office.
Haney said that Kentucky Farm Bureau reached out to McConnell and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help with a project to supply state farmers with grain storage facilities and storage options.
The USDA will distribute $20 million to build temporary grain storage facilities in areas affected by the December tornadoes. That funding will help farms in Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota and surrounding areas. The funding was announced on Sept. 26.
McConnell included a provision in last year’s government funding bill directing the USDA to fund temporary grain infrastructure in western Kentucky in response to the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
“This funding initiative creates help for farm families who have lost the ability to take grain to a commercial storage facility or use on-farm storage,” Haney said.
“This initiative will put necessary funds directly into the hands of farmers and help continue the growth of our grain industry by allowing the construction of on-farm grain structure facilities.”
McConnell said this was his fourth trip to western Kentucky to check on storm damage and the progress on the cleanup efforts.
“Today, I’m happy to say that it seems to me everything is clearly on the way back,” he said. “Optimism is up and people are hopeful again for Graves County and all of the various activities and businesses.”
McConnell said that it was too late to provide for storage facilities for this year’s crop.
“But, the money is there to try to restore these grain bins in time for next year’s harvest,” he said. “I know this year’s harvest has been a real challenge, even though there’s been a drought in this part of the state and production is somewhat down.
“Nevertheless, people are scrambling this year, but I’m pretty hopeful and optimistic that next year’s crop will be able to solve this grain bin problem.”
Haney said this announcement means a lot of farmers statewide and especially those affected by the Dec. 10 tornado in western Kentucky.
“When we first started seeing the impact here in the county and in Dawson Springs and Bremen and places that we saw storage facilities gone — grain bins gone, and we saw the impact of Mayfield Grain, and it’s been gone — we knew the farmers didn’t have anywhere to go with much of the crops,” he said.
“We started working with Leader McConnell and the folks at USDA and other congressional leaders, and said, ‘What can we do? What’s available?’ and the senator stepped up and said, ‘Let’s try this angle here.’
“He got some money earmarked, basically, out of USDA through a farm bill for this project. It’s a little late to the game for this year — the corn harvest is about over here and everybody’s kind of struggling to get it wherever they are — but this will have an impact for coming years.”
Haney said the problem of storm-damaged grain storage facilities was apparent soon after the tornado.
Haney said the final rule regarding distribution has not yet been made by the USDA, but it should be made public in a week or two.
“What we are hoping for is some of the folks were quickly on the spot, and they went out and bought some grain bins back in the summer and getting them erected. We’re hoping that some of this money can go back and pick up and cost-share in that.”
