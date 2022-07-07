Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement Wednesday regarding the water shortage in Crittenden County.
“My team has been in close contact with local officials to see how I can help the city of Marion resolve their critical water shortage,” according to the statement.
“While the state government typically coordinates the immediate response to situations such as this, my office is looking at a number of federal grant programs that could possibly help the community formulate a long-term plan to address this crisis. Every Kentuckian deserves access to safe, accessible drinking water.”
The statement comes a day after McConnell was in Paducah participating in the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s public policy luncheon held at Walker Hall.
