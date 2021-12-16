Kentuckians’ stories that are emerging from the aftermath of last weekend’s tornado outbreak have been encouraging and inspiring, said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell to his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday morning at the U.S. Capitol.
“The stories coming out of Kentucky are harrowing. But in recent days, we’ve also heard about the generosity, hard work, and hope that are helping our state recover,” he said. “Kentuckians desperately need help to rebuild. So our universities, normally bitter rivals on the court, are rallying together to raise money and gather supplies for relief efforts.
“This Christmas is shaping up to be exceptionally difficult for children across western Kentucky. So churches are organizing toy drives to help make the holidays a little bit brighter.”
McConnell said he was going to be traveling back to Kentucky in the coming days to meet with constituents and visit the affected areas.
He commended how businesses based in the state have stepped up to donate millions.
“Remarkable stories of survival and resiliency have trickled out of the disaster zone,” he said.
McConnell then told of a few of them saying “they give me faith that Kentucky will recover from this crisis, stronger than ever.”
Here are a few of them:
• “Last weekend’s storm destroyed much of First Christian Church in Mayfield, Kentucky. But the congregation discovered their communion table and altar cross fully intact while picking through the rubble. A symbol of hope and rebirth survived amid so much pain.”
• “Across town, the Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation nursing home was physically devastated when it took a direct hit from the tornado on Friday night. But all seventy-four of the facility’s elderly residents survived with only minor injuries. As one staff member said, it was ‘truly a miracle.’ ”
• “In Bremen, Kentucky, when a man visited the wreckage of his home on Saturday, he discovered his grand piano mostly undamaged despite the storm. Amid the surrounding devastation, he sat down to play and sing hymns. His songs, shared on social media, warmed the hearts of thousands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.