Brice McClure is in his fourth year with the welding program at the Murray-Calloway County Technology Center, but he wants to study even more after graduation.
The Calloway County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors Technical Center Student of the Week.
McClure said he was impressed with the nuances and variety to be found in welding.
“I never realized all the differences — everything to learn about with it,” he said.
McClure said he enjoys several aspects of welding.
“I enjoy TIG (tungsten inert gas) welding the most, but I’m probably the best at MIG (metal inert gas), and it’s pretty good,” he said. “I just enjoy the satisfaction of making something pretty.”
McClure’s current welding instructor, David Cissell, is a substitute this year for Chris Rose. Rose died on Oct. 3, and Cissell has been at the technology center since August.
“So, Brice has been my right-hand man in getting through the year,” he said. “If it wasn’t for him, I don’t know if we would have been able to take the students to the shop; otherwise, we’d be doing classroom work.”
McClure is enrolled at Lincoln Tech in Nashville, where he will attend courses after graduating from Calloway County.
“I’m not going just for welding; I’m going for the heavy equipment program down there,” he said. “It ties in with a bunch of other stuff, so I have a lot of options.
“Heavy equipment involves diesel and gas engines, hydraulics, electrical, welding — all sorts of stuff.”
McClure said he would like to create his own mobile service rig to help repair heavy equipment.
McClure works at Happy Holiday Travel in Murray, and in his spare time, he enjoys building vehicles, hunting and fishing. He’s been building vehicles for nine years.
McClure is the son of Jason McClure of Murray and Virginia McClure of Chiloquin, Oregon.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools. It is located at 126 Robertson Road South in Murray.
Along with welding, it offers programs in automotive tech, carpentry, computerized manufacturing and machining, culinary arts, electrical construction and pre-nursing.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
