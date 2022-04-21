The McCracken County Community Career Endowment, Inc. (MCCCE) will distribute the 2022 Educational Assistance Scholarships at a reception honoring 20 students at 2:00 p.m. Sunday.
The event will be held at the Emerging Technology Center on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Room 109.
The event’s keynote speaker will be LaKetta Caldwell. She is the arts director for arts education for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee. From Paducah, to Carbondale, Illinois to the Big Apple, education and work has taken her around the country, enabling her to use her theater education to empower and educate diverse populations.
Due to additional funds received from the Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund, enhanced scholarship funds will also be presented to six students in Class XI of the PaxtonScholars Program.
Zabrina Hunter, Maliyah Jones, Rosie Minter, Joseph Reeves, Jr., Maci Robinson and Katelynn Williams will receive scholarship funds earned during their junior and senior years of high school. They were awarded a college-ready laptop computer with a carrying case in December 2021 and will receive additional funds next year which they will earn during their first two semesters of college (all these funds are based on student grade point averages). Six in Class X of the PaxtonScholars Program will receive funds earned during their 2022 Spring college semester and students recently selected to comprise the PaxtonScholars Program Class XII will be recognized.
The 20 students chosen based on their GPA, financial need, achievements, and future goals to receive the 2022 MCCCE Educational Assistance Scholarship funds totaling $22,350.00 are:
Sarina Hamilton – Murray State University, graphic design major.
Audriah Hawthorne – Murray State University, communications disorders major.
Trinity Patterson – West Kentucky Community and Technical College, criminology major.
Zoe Houston – McCracken County High School senior-Murray State University, physics major.
Camdon Marshall – Paducah Tilghman High School senior-Murray State University, OSHA major.
Dale Young III – Paducah Tilghman High School senior-Kentucky State University, exercise science major.
Brenda Taylor – Paducah Tilghman High School senior, undecided.
Avery Strayhorn – West Kentucky Community and Technical College, architectural engineering major.
Donye Shaw – McCracken County High School senior-West Kentucky Community and Technical College, physical therapy major.
Amiah Shannon – Paducah Tilghman High School senior-University of Louisville, psychology major.
Katherine Morrison – McCracken County High School senior-University of Louisville, nursing major.
Kevonte Kilby – University of Kentucky, electrical engineering major.
Amaya Kendrick – Paducah Tilghman High School senior-Eastern Kentucky University, marketing major.
Gabrielle Copeland – Paducah Tilghman High School senior-University of Kentucky, musical theater major.
Shymiya Daye – McCracken County High School senior-University of Louisville, exercise science major.
Landon Fitzgerald – Paducah Tilghman High School senior-undecided, exercise science major.
DaRoyce Flemons – University of Kentucky, kinesiology major.
Elijah Gaines – Paducah Tilghman High School senior-Western Kentucky University, social media marketing major.
Wesley Saxton – West Kentucky Community and Technical College, nursing major.
Alexa White – University of Louisville, nursing major.
SIXTH ANNUAL B.A. HAMILTON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
CHARLES HICKS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIPS
Anaya McHaney – West Kentucky Community and Technical College, undecided major.
Cheyon Smith—West Kentucky Community and Technical College, undecided major.
Camdon Marshall – Murray State University, OSHA major (selected in 2021).
For the 16th consecutive year, the Ronald McDonald House Charities donated funds again this year to purchase two new college ready laptop computers, with carrying cases. Cathy Elliott will award them to two lucky scholarship winners during the program.
Eight area mentoring/tutoring organizations each received $1,200 grants from the MCCCE Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring/Tutoring Enrichment Program. Organizations to be recognized are: Ninth Street Tabernacle Youth Ministries, Inc., L.I.F.E. Community, Inc., The Luther Carson Four Rivers Center, KeysII@Broadway United Methodist Church, Tornado Alley Youth Services Center, Black Coal & Roses Society Young Ladies Organization, PTHS African American Leadership Club and the MCHS African American Leadership Club.
The event is open to the public but seating is limited. For ticket information, call 270-444-6962 to purchase tickets for a suggested $10 donation.
To learn how to donate funds to assist the MCCCE efforts, go to mccce.org.
