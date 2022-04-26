Several area students were awarded scholarships and two students received new laptop computers and carrying cases at the 16th annual McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. scholarship program held Sunday at the Emerging Technology Center on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
MCCCE Inc. began in 2006 as an endowment set up by Fred and Peggy Paxton, who donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help set up the endowment for scholarships for Black students in Paducah and McCracken County. The scholarships get a dividend out of that every year.
The scholarships have been awarded every year since 2007.
Fred Paxton was a former chairman of the board and president of Paxton Media Group — which owns The Paducah Sun and WPSD-TV — and was a publisher for The Sun.
The guest speaker at Sunday’s ceremony was La’Ketta Caldwell, a Paducah native who is now the director for arts education for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.
Two classes from the PaxtonScholars program were honored at the ceremony. Class XI are seniors this year who were named to the program last year as juniors, and Class XII consists of this year’s juniors who were named to the program last fall.
Members of Class XI of the PaxtonScholars program are Zabrina Hunter, Ma’Liyah Jones, Rosie Minter, Joseph Reeves, Maci Robinson and Katelynn Williams.
Members of Class XII are Christopher Allen, Coy Booker, Justice Campbell, Dasia Garland, Jamari Starks and Kauri Whifield.
These scholars will receive college scholarship funds based on grade-point averages during their junior and senior years of high school and their first two semesters of college and received a laptop computer during their junior year of high school.
Those earning Educational Assistance Scholarship Awards were Gabrielle Copeland, Shymiya Daye, Landon Fitzgerald, DaRoyce Flemons, Elijah Gaines, Sarina Hamilton, Audriah Hawthorne, Zoe Houston, Amaya Kendrick, Kevonte Kilby, Camdon Marshall, Katherine Morrison, Trinity Patterson, Wesley Saxton, Amiah Shannon, Donye Shaw, Avery Strayhorn, Brenda Taylor, Alexa White and Dale Young III.
The names of Kendrick and Taylor were drawn to win a laptop computer and a carrying case.
The computers were made possible from funding through the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which has supplied funding for laptops for the program in each of its 16 years.
Eight organizations were awarded the Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring and Tutoring Grant worth $1,200. Those organizations were the Black Coal and Roses Society Young Ladies Organization, the Keys II Program at Broadway United Methodist Church, the LIFE Community Inc., the Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center, the McCracken County High School African American Leadership Club, the Ninth Street Tabernacle Youth Organization, the PTHS African American Leadership Club and the Tornado Alley Youth Services Center.
Those receiving Charles V. Hicks Memorial Scholarships were Anaya McHaney and Cheyon Smith.
These scholarships are valued at $500 and are co-sponsored by former USEC employee in honor of Hicks, a former USEC engineer. The scholarships are awarded to two graduating students who are associated with the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club.
Strayhorn was also awarded the fifth annual B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship is named in honor of Hamilton, a founding MCCCE board member, and is awarded to a student enrolled in a technical or business field at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
MCCCE Inc. Executive Director Don Mitchell said he has been with MCCCE Inc. from the start and is proud every year to see students earn the scholarships.
“As we see (the students) year after year after year, the students are amazing, and every year, they are more amazing because they are doing more different things,” he said.
“They are venturing out into things that are new in this world, and it gives you a good feeling to think, ‘They are the future. We are in good hands.’ ”
Members of the MCCCE Inc. board of directors include Mitchell, president Charles Hamilton, vice president Lonnie Crowdus, treasurer Kerri Eads, secretary Cornelia Reece, J.W. Cleary, Tony Copeland, Octavia Lawrence, Dr. Carl LeBuhn, Darryl Pea, Anita Williams, Melissa Yates and Carol Young.
