The McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. announced the selection of six area mentoring or tutoring programs to participate in their 2021-22 Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring and Tutoring Enhancement Program.
Programs selected to receive the grants totaling $7,200 are:
• Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries — Youth Ministries
• The L.I.F.E. Community Inc.
• The Carson Center For The Performing Arts
• Black Coal & Roses Society Young Ladies Mentoring Program
• Tornado Alley Youth Services Center
• PTHS African American Leadership Club
The MCCCE and the six partners will work together to identify students needing additional instruction and place them in the most effective learning environment to benefit the student.
The selected agencies will provide reports to the MCCCE, stating demographics, number of students served, number of volunteers involved and hours expended.
Partnerships with local operating mentoring or tutoring programs were determined by the MCCCE Board of Directors to be the most effective use of limited financial resources.
Donations to support the efforts of the 501©(3) nonprofit MCCCE Inc. can be made to MCCCE Inc., 300 S. Third St., Paducah, KY 42003.
