MCCCE invites mentoring, tutoring groups to apply for funding

For local groups who provide tutoring or mentoring services to children in Paducah or McCracken County, one organization is looking to award funds to support these groups’ missions.
The McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. is searching for groups to partner with for its Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring/Tutorship program. MCCCE is inviting nonprofit and faith-based organizations to apply for funding to enhance existing mentoring and tutoring programs targeted at economically disadvantaged students enrolled in either the Paducah Public School system or the McCracken County School system. Organizations can request up to $1,200 for the 2021-22 school year. The deadline to apply is Sept. 17.
MCCCE has been awarding grants to local groups who tutor and mentor children since 2007. Don Mitchell, director of MCCCE, said partnering with programs in the city and county has helped the organization support people it could not have reached on its own.
“It has worked wonderfully because they can get in diverse areas of our community—in our city and county —that we couldn’t do as individual board members,” Mitchell said.
Priority will be given to programs that promote and provide services to a diverse group of economically disadvantaged students.
Additional preference will be given to programs that assist middle and high school students to develop better communication skills they will need to seek higher education or employment opportunities in the future.
MCCCE partnered with five programs last year, and anticipates partnering with at least five programs this year. Mitchell said students in kindergarten through 12th grade could be tutored or mentored through at least one of the five programs MCCCE awarded grants to last year.
Mitchell said programs that have been assisted in the past have varied from having reading programs for elementary-school aged children to teaching older students life skills, like learning how to change a tire on a car.
One of the programs MCCCE awarded a grant to last year was the Black Coal & Roses Society, an organization that mentors teen girls and is designed to promote positive self-esteem through leadership and life skills classes. Shonda Burrus, founder and director of BCRS, said the grant helped the group fund some of the events it hosted this past year.
“The MCCEE was a blessing to our mentoring program last year as it assisted with meals, supplies, movie nights, ‘treasure chest rewards’ and field trips,” Burrus said.
MCCCE started the mentoring and tutoring program to continue the philanthropy work of Fred and Peggy Paxton, who Mitchell said believed in supporting African-American students in the area. The Paxtons gave $1 million for the endowment in 2005.
The program is named in honor of Fredrickia Hargrove, who taught English in Paducah schools for more than 20 years, and who was involved with MCCCE and the mentoring and tutoring program until her death in 2017.
“This was her baby,” Mitchell said.
Funding is limited to community based organizations with documented nonprofit (501) © (3) status and faith-based organizations that are located in and/or provide services within low-income neighborhoods in Paducah and McCracken County. Applicants must also be in good financial standing and must have the organizational capabilities to receive and administer grant funding. Funds cannot be used to pay for salaries or benefits or staff, and funds cannot pay for administrative expenses.
Interested nonprofits or faith-based organizations can email a “Request for Proposals” to mc3cendowment@aol.com to receive the required documentation and an application with instructions. Completed applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to MCCCE Inc. at 300 South Third St., Paducah, KY 42003.
