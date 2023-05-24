The McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. (MCCCE) honored the 25 recipients of its 2023-24 scholarships at an event held Sunday at the Clemens Fine Arts Center at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

MCCCE Inc. began in 2006 as an endowment set up by Fred and Peggy Paxton, who donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help set up the endowment for scholarships for Black students in Paducah and McCracken County. The scholarships get a dividend out of that every year.

