For the 15th consecutive year, the board of directors of the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. announced it’s accepting applications for educational assistance from full- or part-time students enrolled or to be enrolled at a post-secondary education institution or from high school seniors planning to enroll in one after graduation.
As the late B.A. Hamilton was a founding MCCCE member and instrumental in negotiations with the late Fred Paxton in creating it, at least one applicant will be awarded the B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship.
According to a news release, it shall be awarded annually to an African American first-generation high school senior who exemplifies leadership qualities and the potential to succeed in business or professional arenas. They will receive additional funds distributed directly to West Kentucky Community and Technical College upon enrollment verification.
Second Chance Scholarships can be awarded to employed adults who are currently enrolled in a secondary educational institution. It’s to assist non-traditional students who decided to return to school to improve employability.
Applicants must be a United States citizen, of African American descent residing in Paducah/McCracken County, and be working on their first undergraduate degree.
The MCCCE Scholarship Selection Committee will consist of community representatives and the board. It will review applications to determine the best overall applicants to receive scholarships.
MCCCE anticipates awarding up to 20 $1,000 awards for full-time students and/or a combination of awards for part-time students who display a commitment to continuing post-secondary education and pursuing a career that ensures a sustainable income. Students who are active in both their school and the community are encouraged to apply.
Area businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to make tax deductible donations to increase the number of awards.
Donations may be mailed to: MCCCE Inc., 300 S. Third St., Paducah, KY 42003. The primary funding is from an endowment administered by the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, as established by the late Fred Paxton and his wife, Peggy Paxton.
Applications and instructions can be obtained by sending an email request to mc3cendowment@aol.com. They also will be available at the Paducah Tilghman High School and McCracken County High School guidance counselors’ offices and at the WKCTC Financial Aid office.
Applications must be submitted to the MCCCE office by March 15, email to mc3cendowment@aol.com by March 15, or postmarked by March 12, to be considered. Call 270-444-6962 or 270-519-9101, if you have any questions.
