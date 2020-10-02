Paducah mayoral candidates were spotlighted Thursday at the Power in Partnership Chamber Breakfast and Candidate Forum, where they discussed issues and plans, if elected as mayor.
Commissioner Richard Abraham, George Bray and write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas gathered at the Commerce Center, where they took part in an event hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. It spanned roughly 30 minutes and was followed by another forum for the Kentucky House of Representatives District 3 race.
WPSD Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner drew questions out of a bowl, which covered an array of city-related topics, including top issues, local economic recovery with COVID-19, neighborhood redevelopment, stormwater management, relationships between the business community and city and others.
What’s the No. 1 issue facing Paducah and what is your plan to turn this challenge into an opportunity?Abraham, a longtime city commissioner, said the No. 1 challenge from his perspective is operating the city’s government the way it’s “supposed to be operated.”
“When we do that, then we can focus on exactly what our job description entails, which is laid out in KRS (Kentucky Revised Statutes),” Abraham said.
“I think a lot of times what happens with our city hall is we get outside of our lane. We have a lot of partners here in the city. The city wasn’t designed to do everything, but until we can get the fundamentals in City Hall operating the way they should in a city manager form of government, we will continue to have these trip stones being off center just a little bit.”
Bray and Thomas both talked about Paducah’s population in their answers.
“The No. 1 problem facing the city is really long-term population and job growth and that’s what we have to address,” Bray said. “Of course, we have to measure the effects of the pandemic because that’s affecting all of us. We have to understand how it affects us negatively, but then we have to look for the opportunities because there will be positive opportunities. We have to look for those.”
Bray said change always brings opportunities, noting that more people are working from home and Paducah is a great place for people to move to and operate out of. He also praised the city’s “very strong” financial team, noting the city remains strong financially.
Thomas believes that a major issue is the “shrinking population” and the shrinking revenue to businesses caused by the population decline.
“What I want to do once I’m in office is fix that issue by retaining the citizens, retaining our heritage and retaining our traditions here in Paducah because we have a deep sense of community here in our home, but I think the priorities not being met is a leading cause to the dwindling population,” he said.
Thomas explained that he believes focusing on infrastructure issues, such as stormwater, will attract potential residents to the community.
How will you work with partners to continue neighborhood redevelopment in other areas of the city?Bray pointed out that Paducah “wrote the book” on neighborhood redevelopment, citing Fountain Avenue and Lower Town as examples, but he feels it’s lost momentum and failed to follow up on some early successes.
“We’ve got neighborhoods crying out for redevelopment,” he said. “For example, the Southside. It’s a lot of hard work to redevelop a neighborhood. You must provide incentives for homeowners to improve their structures and provide buying opportunities for new homeowners.”
Bray said he’d provide more focus and push for financial support for an increased effort in neighborhood redevelopment. He added that Midtown Alliance of Neighbors has done a “great job,” but there may be other organizations that can do similar work or it might be able to help Midtown Alliance expand.
Thomas believes the city can use funds from payroll tax, some of which goes toward neighborhood redevelopment, for focusing on “minority occupied areas.” He cited the Southside and other “underrepresented or underdeveloped areas.”
“And what I can do to foster that, is by contracting with local construction businesses or a local business that deal with infrastructure and we could use them to help refurbish our deteriorated infrastructure and if we are not able to refurbish some of those dilapidated buildings that are spread across our city, then we can just demolish them and start anew,” Thomas said.
Abraham cited the city’s partnership with Midtown Alliance as an example, noting it’s done a great job in the Fountain Avenue area. He thinks the city has a part to play with revitalization, and it focuses in and identifies partners doing that job and looks to help them.
“The city has a big house,” he said.
“There’s a lot of rooms in it. Some of those rooms are not as well kept as others, so our job is to make sure that our municipal is running the way it should be and, then obviously, you’re going to have those neighborhood issues — infrastructure — making sure the sidewalks and gutters are where they need to be. Tax dollars goes for those type things and then we come along beside our partners and they have a specific skill set. We make sure that those dollars are spent wisely and that’s the way you grow those communities.”
How would you evaluate the relationship between the city and the business community?Thomas said he thinks the business and government relationship is thriving right now, especially in the mall area.
“We see new businesses sprouting up every couple months and I believe that moving forward we should spread those new businesses over into the areas that need new businesses, which is our Southside,” he said.
“ … How we can do that is by increasing opportunity for revenue and what I plan on doing is bringing major events to our city, which will invite new tourists to our city, which will hopefully invite new potential residents to our city and, with that happening, that’s going to increase our revenue for our businesses by increasing the population and showing people that there is stuff here in Paducah to do.”
In his answer, Abraham said it starts with city departments.
“Our inspections department, business licenses and fees — we want to be business friendly, but you’ve got to do more than just say that,” he said.
“Todd, you come in town, you want to open a business. I’m the inspections guy. I come in, I look, ‘Hey, how can we get you open, man? We’re not going to cut any corners. We’re not going to do any of those things to short change the city or your reputation, but we want you to open, so check this out. You take care of those things, I’ll be back in a month or so, a week or so and we’ll check it out and see how we’re doing.’ Attitude. Attitude is major.”
Bray thinks the relationship is good and has improved over time, but there’s also room for improvement.
“As mayor, I will lead this city to be business friendly,” he said. “Businesses that are located here or that want to relocate here must perceive that we want them to be in Paducah. City Hall experiences — I hear experiences, I hear from people that go into City Hall. Some good experiences, some not so good. We must be consistent going forward.”
He added that customer experience is very important and he will lead in “rectifying” any bad customer experiences.
The entire mayoral forum can be viewed at the chamber’s Facebook page, @paducahchamber.
