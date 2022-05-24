Paducah Mayor George Bray expressed a sense of urgency to the 911 Communications Oversight Committee at its meeting Monday afternoon for the committee to consider proposing a plan to the city and county for user fees for Paducah and McCracken County residents to help fund the 911 system.
Bray commended the five-member committee of Paducah and McCracken County for the work done so far to help the city and county governments move toward upgrading the local “antiquated” 911 radio system, the most expensive piece of the whole 911 system.
However, with the estimated cost of $8 million to $12 million to upgrade and replace Paducah’s 911 radio towers and main radio system, Bray strongly encouraged the committee to find and propose a method to help pay for the capital costs and the annual cost to run the 911 system, an estimated cost of a little over $2 million per year.
Because there are only two radio towers to cover all of McCracken County and because of the age of the radio system, there are multiple dead spots in the county, such as at McCracken County High School and Walmart, as well as some parts of the Reidland area.
“Think about the events that occurred at high schools and shopping centers around the U.S. Heaven forbid that something like that happen in our community again, but we must be prepared,” Bray said.
Paducah and McCracken County signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) where the city and county would both pay for capital improvements with a goal of a joint ownership of the 911 system between Paducah and McCracken County, which Paducah currently solely owns.
However, McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones and Paducah City Commissioner Carol Gault, both a part of the 911 committee, said no specific plan or timeline for McCracken County becoming a co-owner of the 911 system was outlined in the MOU.
Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said the main radio system, which is what 911 dispatchers use to communicate to first responders in the field, as well as the radio towers, are in dire need of upgrades.
Kyle said the main radio system that is used to connect dispatchers with first responders runs on the computer software program Windows XP, which the manufacturer stopped supporting in 2014. Additionally, the radio system manufacturer stopped supporting the model Paducah and McCracken County use in 2018, meaning that no new parts are being made to replace failing parts in the radio system.
“The nightmare scenario is that the Windows XP software that our mothership (radio) operates on blue screens on us and fails, and we don’t have any radio,” Kyle said. “If it fails and blue screens on us, it’s dead. If we can’t find parts, again, it’s dead.”
Jewel Jones, a member of the 911 Communications Oversight Committee, said the prospect of emergencies happening in places like schools and shopping centers and first responders not being able to communicate effectively with dispatchers at those sites, made the need to upgrade the 911 radio system of great importance.
“In the event that something should happen here, I want us to be ready,” Jones said.
Kyle and Paducah Assistant Police Chief Anthony Copeland said the national standard for 911 systems is a reliability rate of 95%, which means that radio calls from 95% of the system’s coverage area should come through to dispatchers and first responders 95% of the time. Copeland estimated the current reliability rate for McCracken County to be around 55% at Monday’s meeting.
One of the potential plans discussed for a new user fee to help pay for the operation of the city and county’s 911 system was to add a fee to Paducah Water meters. This user fee would help fund the 911 system because the current user fee attached to landlines does not bring in enough revenue to cover the cost of annual operations for the 911 system.
There are about 27,000 Paducah Water meters throughout Paducah and McCracken County.
Committee member and county commissioner Eddie Jones said during Monday’s meeting that had the Kentucky state legislature earmarked funds in its most recently passed budget to cover the city and county’s portion of the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project, the county would then have $3 million to put toward the 911 system capital improvements instead of expecting to spend those funds on the airport project, which could have resulted in lower user fee rates for residents.
911 Communications Oversight Committee Chair Kevin Kauffeld said he would meet with Paducah Finance Director Jon Perkins and McCracken County Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle to discuss other possible user fee plans and potential rates.
