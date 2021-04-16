MAYFIELD — The City Council here authorized Mayor Kathy O’Nan to sign the Notice of Award to Youngblood Excavating and Contracting for construction of the town’s bikeway.
The unanimous vote marked another important step toward making the long-awaited bikeway a reality, though a few more hurdles remain.
O’Nan said the document will be sent to Bjarne Hansen, Community Development-PAS Specialist at the Purchase Area Development District. From there, a pre-construction meeting would be planned, though Hansen has stated he could not provide projected dates for when the meeting nor initial construction would begin.
Youngblood Excavating and Contracting had the lowest bid with $397,469.
Also at the meeting, the council had a lengthy discussion on proposed revisions to the city’s old sign ordinance.
O’Nan said that she, along with Mayfield Fire Chief and Emergency Medical Service Director Jeremy Creason, Code Enforcement Officer William Higginson and City Attorney Bo Neely, had met with the codes committee — comprised of councilmembers Barry McDonald, Johnny L. Jackson and Jana Adams — three times since March’s city council meeting to prepare the document for April.
Neely addressed the council Monday evening to explain their revision choices. One of the biggest changes was to “off-premise advertising,” which had a small part in the approximately 20-year-old ordinance. The revised definition is much more detailed and includes six subsections.
“Our old ordinance, although it did define what ‘off-premises advertising’ is, it never contemplated a situation where someone owned or leased a property and erected a sign for the sole purpose of advertising others,” Neely told the council.
Another big change was a new section titled “Preservation of Historical Integrity-Beautification of the City’s Downtown Area,” which would prevent off-premise advertising within a 3,500-foot radius from the intersection of Sixth Street and East Broadway, and that any signs erected or displayed within that area cannot have a surface area more than 200 square feet.
Keith Crouch, owner of Greer Neon, spoke at the meeting, saying that the new section would put him out of business and would also penalize many others wanting to put up signs.
Neely said he brought up a good point but assured nothing was final and that “meaningful discussion” was required to move forward.
O’Nan said Tuesday that like Neely said, the document was a “work in progress.” She could not give a timeline for how long it would take to complete the revisions, but did say the city would not drag its feet on it, acknowledging that many may be already awaiting a decision.
“We’re very grateful for discussion on this,” she said of Crouch’s input. “Our goal is to be a business friendly city, while preserving the historic integrity of our community.”
Early last month, Robinson Outdoors finished construction on two large LED signs along Paris Road. Their sudden appearance sent a ripple through city council due to how easy and quick it was for the company to get approval and construct the signs.
Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent and Creason also provided some department updates to the council.
Kent reported “good news” as a new cadet, Nick Workman, started on Monday and also that two more were possibly on the way. While most of the cadets won’t be autonomous officers for the majority of 2021, he said it’s a step towards bringing the department back to full capacity.
He also reported that the public can expect to see officers on bike patrol beginning May 1 now that the weather is nice. Bike patrol officers will include Justin Copeland, Crystal Nadeau, David Harrison, Victor Maldonado and Wes Kimbler.
Creason announced that 20-year firefighting veteran and battalion chief, Jason Baldwin is retiring this month. Creason said the department intends to give him a sendoff at the end of April. His departure means several within the department are looking at promotions. Creason added that they would be hiring to fill the gaps.
He also announced that they’d received grant funding for a new Lucas device, a type of chest compression machine for cardiac arrest patients.
The council also took action on a number of action items, including:
Unanimously approved the second reading to an amendment to Chapter 13, Section 13-2 of the city’s code of ordinances. A city council representative will no longer be required to sit on the city planning commission.
Approved a resolution declaring 42 chairs from Mayfield Police Department as surplus to be donated to a non-profit organization.
Approved a resolution to amend the 2020-21 Fiscal Year Budget for the replacing the HVAC unit in the Codes-Zoning-Planning office.
A resolution to open an account for funds received through the American Rescue Plan to be deposited.
Approved capital spending to purchase equipment for all departments from surplus funds. Councilman Johnny L. Jackson dissented on this action item.
Unanimously approved a resolution to re-appropriate $19,000 from 2020-21 capital expense to purchase equipment.
