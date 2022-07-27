During Tuesday’s Paducah City Commission meeting, Mayor George Bray gave an update on the ongoing city-county discussions regarding 911.
“We think within a couple of weeks — at least a draft of the (Request for Proposal),” Bray said. “We are working hard to finalize an interlocal agreement. Our goal is to have something by the end of the year, and we’re pressing hard to try and accomplish that timeline.”
Bray referenced a Monday 911 Oversight Committee meeting, where he learned the Kentucky State Police radio system couldn’t accommodate city and county first-responders.
“That made it pretty clear, at least to me, it wasn’t a viable option in the short-run for us,” he said, and about the Greenway Sports complex: “I’m positive about both projects.”
The city is applying for a $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant for the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center to build a 7,000-square-foot facility at 16th and Kentucky Avenue. The center has committed $150,000 for land acquisition and architectural fees, requiring no city match.
Grants Administrator Hope Reasons said funds would help purchase land in October, with a long-term goal of two buildings on the property.
The Senior Center operates on HC Mathis Drive from the Parks & Recreation Department building. The Robert Cherry Civic Center, Bray said, is “about 95%” through renovations for the Parks Department to relocate.
“And, when we vacate that building, (the Senior Center) will be left there by themselves,” he said. “It’s an old building with excessive heating costs, and they’re looking for an alternative property. They thought they’d secured a couple, but in this market, they’ve had them purchased out from under them, which must be very frustrating.”
Senior Center Executive Director Christine Thompson said, in addition to 50 in-person visitors, the center’s meals-on-wheels program serves some 450 McCracken and Marshall County seniors daily — a number that’s tripled post-COVID.
“We think the pandemic’s winding down, but it really isn’t, and this is a vulnerable demographic,” Thompson told commissioners.
In the consent agenda, commissioners also approved a $200,000 CDBG application for CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men on County Park Road. Four Rivers Behavioral Health would match funds alongside federal and state monies. The city is not required to match.
The city amended its 2022-23 position, pay and job grade schedules to include title changes and pay increases to “make us more competitive and make sure we’ve got the right people,” Bray said. Changes include Planning and Technology Department reorganization.
The city approved a $33,500 contract with Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing for eight future pickleball courts in Noble Park and upgrading tennis court lighting.
“There’s a lot of interest in pickleball out there,” Bray said, mentioning a recent county agenda item on converting six Heath Park tennis courts into 12 pickleball courts. “I want the community to know we’re listening.”
City Clerk Lindsay Parish updated commissioners on six months since launching the 311 app available at Paducah311.PaducahKY.gov. Seventy% of requests made have entailed brush pick-up.
The city welcomed its new parks maintenance supervisor, Greg Shelton, who initially joined in 2018 as a laborer.
“I’m glad to be here,” Shelton said.
Commissioners Raynarldo Henderson and Sandra Wilson were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Commissioners also:
• Accepted a $30,000 grant in aid contract with the Paducah Alliance of Neighbors, formerly the Midtown Alliance of Neighbors, for affordable resident housing in the Fountain Avenue Neighborhood. The Paducah Alliance also benefits from Kentucky Housing Corporation funding and will apply for 2023 monies for up to eight additional homes in the Southside neighborhood.
• Adopted an ordinance for the consensual annexation of 1.2 acres at 3520 Olivet Church Road, subject to business rezoning by the Paducah Planning Commission.
• First-read an ordinance to update the city’s telecommunications ordinances and reflect technological advancements since the late 1990s. Companies inquiring about rights-of-way have partially spurred the decision.
• Approved up to $52,000 for consulting services on preserving historic neighborhood assets after a July 1 proposal request
• Approved revisions to its Section 8 program’s annual and administrative plans to permit a project-based voucher option, meaning a subsidy can remain with the housing unit instead of the tenant
• Authorized a $38,605 contract with DWA Recreation — a Harrison, Ohio-based playground equipment supplier — for crumb rubber surfacing installation in Langstaff Park. Funding is contingent on the June 14 authorization of a $22,000 grant and $16,605 allocated from the Parks Department Account.
• Adopted a 2023-27 solid waste management plan before the current plan expires
• Approved sanitation and property tax incentives for the consensual annexation of 1630 N. Friendship Road
• Recognized a fleet maintenance-service agreement with the West Marshall Fire Department to provide labor, materials, equipment and necessary maintenance operations
• Approved an $85,000 services contract with the Paxton Park Golf Board
In other business:
• Parish updated commissioners on a code of ordinances revision required every five years under Kentucky Revised Statutes requirements. Paducah’s last revision was in the summer of 2018.
• The Paducah Fire Department is initiating a study on current stations and equipment for long-term recommendations and growth, assisted by a Hopkinsville model.
• The Paducah-based Data Records Management Service is digitizing Paducah Police felony investigation files per an approved $42,772 bid.
• Paducah Police are purchasing six police SUVs from Linwood Motors for $282,090 — four patrol and two detective SUVs at $48,935 and $43,175.
• Police received a $12,284 grant to purchase upgraded body armor.
