It takes many, many people to keep the city of Paducah running. There’s the Public Works Department, the Parks and Recreation Department, the Finance Department, the police and fire departments, and the Planning Department, and the Customer Experience Department, and the list goes on.
Communications Manager Pam Spencer, one of the more behind-the-scenes employees, was recently surprised by Mayor George Bray with the newly created “Mayor’s Award of Excellence.” He presented it at the last regular Paducah City Commission meeting of the year, recognizing Spencer’s efforts during a staff transition at City Hall, where she took on extra duties, and additional hours to help support the offices of the mayor and city manager.
Bray said he decided — in consultation with the city manager and assistant city manager — to develop the award, which would be given from time to time to recognize people who have contributed to make a “significant and lasting impact” in the community, or an employee who has provided “exemplary service and commitment” to the organization.
“There’s a lot that goes on here in this office, and Pam — she sits in the office next to me and she’s got a lot of skills. She’s responsible for communications with the city, but she’s got a lot of other organizational skills and she just kind of stepped up and just took the bull by the horns, and essentially made sure that things were running,” Bray told The Sun.
Spencer became the award’s first recipient because of her “dedication, hard work and can-do attitude,” as the mayor described, in his presentation.
The offices of the mayor and city manager were without a senior administrative assistant for several months, after its previous assistant, Lyndsey Birdsong, returned to her career in education. Spencer’s extra duties included helping with the Duke and Duchess of Paducah awards, assistance with writing speeches, scheduling meetings, managing requests, and more.
“I was completely shocked. I was surprised. I was humbled, and I guess speechless, and I’m normally not speechless,” Spencer said, on the award.
While appreciative, she was also quick to point out and praise the collective “team effort” at City Hall, such as by City Clerk Lindsay Parish, Assistant City Clerk Claudia Meeks and Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen.
“Claudia handles a lot of the legal things that come in for the mayor, and so she was doing that. She works on some of the invoicing for credit cards. She was continuing to do that while we were missing that position out there. The assistant city manager Michelle, she was doing the invoicing — any bills that came in that needed to be paid for the mayor’s office and city manager’s office — she was taking care of those,” Spencer said.
“So, it truly was a team effort.”
Spencer, who joined the city in 2007, has a varied career background, such as about 10 years as a reporter, anchor and meteorologist in TV, including seven years at WPSD Local 6. She likes the variety of her job, sharing that everyday is a “new experience” with a variety of things that need to be done.
“I like serving the community because everything that we do as a city government is to serve the community — from police and fire, planning department — all of our departments are there to serve the community,” she said. “I love the people that I work with, and it’s interesting — the role, I think a lot of folks don’t realize how many careers there are in city government.”
She also added that she’s “thoroughly enjoyed” working with the mayor and City Manager Daron Jordan over the last few months. Aside from the mayor’s award, the city commission and Jordan honored several city employees from different departments with “LOVE awards” this year.
The Living Our Values Every Day Awards recognize employees who embrace the city’s organizational values. They are nominated by other employees, with a city employee team reviewing nominations to select one person (or team of employees) for each of the six organizational values, according to the city.
The award recipients are: Kristi Gray, Finance Department — Action-Oriented; Melanie Guardian, Finance Department — Customer Experience; John Saxton, Public Works Department — Every Person Matters; Taylor Morsching, Parks and Recreation Department — Fiscal Responsibility; Claudia Meeks, City Clerk’s Office — Personal Accountability; and Jim Scutt, Public Works Department — Solution-Driven.
