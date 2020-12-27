Some people say in politics that a woman has to hear they should run for office seven times, before they will consider doing it.
Paducah’s fourth woman mayor, Brandi Harless, said she can count every person who encouraged her to run. Former City Commissioner Allan Rhodes and Harless’ husband, Adam Moyers, were her “sixth and seventh people.”
“If you have an interest, go for it and do it and put your name in the hat,” she said.
“Here’s the reality: Losing is not the worst thing in the world. The thing that is most gained, in my opinion, is the process — the experience. When you run, you learn things about yourself. You learn things about your community. You learn things about all kinds of stuff, and so running is an experience in and of itself, and should not be undersold.”
As she enters the last days of her term, that’s some of the advice Harless has for other women interested in running for elected office. She took office as mayor in January 2017 at age 34 and, nearly four years later, it’s a time to both reflect and look ahead, as she prepares to leave City Hall.
Running for office
“I guess the main reason that I decided to run was I love the thought of helping an organization or community, or whoever it is, reach their full potential,” she said.
“As Adam and I had decided to stay in Paducah and not go to D.C. where I had a job offer, or anywhere else, I decided that I wanted to really invest my time into Paducah.”
She remembers seeing how much potential Paducah had for growth and development and thinking, “I want to see if I could help make that happen.” She also was curious about whether someone could successfully run for office and have a positive campaign.
“The good news is I proved that it can happen to myself,” she said.
“The other thing was people had told me government was just this big, bureaucratic, slow-moving mess. I wanted to see if government could be changed. I also think that we made a lot of progress on government kind of loosening up its bureaucracy and becoming a little bit more nimble.”
As expected, the reality of being mayor is a little different than expectation.
“Things are easier to change than I thought they were. It so shocked people when I say that,” Harless said.
However, Harless said she quickly realized how things do change and who has the authority and influence to make those changes happen. It’s not just the mayor or the city commissioners.
“There’s an entire team of people at City Hall and, when you start to find alignment there, you get stuff done,” she added.
Harless noted experiencing pushback.
“I think the biggest difference was this kind of realization — this last nine months — that I ran on a platform of growth and progress and pushing projects that have been on the books for years across the finish line.
“And once we started doing those projects, the pushback was so much more intense than I could’ve ever imagined,” she added.
Accomplishments
Throughout December, Harless has celebrated accomplishments by, or aided by, “Team Paducah” during the last four years, on social media. They have ranged from enhancing sports/recreation facilities and opportunities to the COVID-19 response and the modern economy jobs/businesses through Sprocket Inc. and Cape Girardeau, Missouri-based Codefi, in addition to others.
In particular, she’s proud of a “culture change” at City Hall.
“We have turned an organization that felt very distant from its people into a customer-friendly experience,” she said. “We have changed our systems around, inspections around, development — the things I heard during the campaign people were concerned about — we have done that.
“It is now a culture — and it’s not all perfect, of course — but it is now a culture where people feel a little bit more free to share their ideas and their vision internally and then also for the people to give input.”
She’s also proud of an environment that pushed forward projects and pushed forward the narrative of different things, such as parks and recreation, a sports park idea with McCracken County and an indoor wellness facility.
“We pushed the narrative about the TIF (tax increment finance) district. It had been on the books for 15 years and we finally are about to get it across the finish line. We pushed the narrative around downtown development. We pushed the narrative around economic development,” she said.
“We disrupted the entire organization (of Greater Paducah Economic Development) and turned it into what I think is going to prove to be a very effective organization. We are pushing entrepreneurship with Sprocket and Codefi. So for me, it’s a bundle of projects that I saw when I got into office that were on the shelf — that have been talked about — but not really pushed. We’ve pushed them across the finish line.”
She thinks it will help set the community up for growth and success, and while it won’t be during her mayoral term, that’s “OK” with her, as they helped do the work to get the ball rolling.
No. 1 challenge
and other reflections
Harless shared what the top challenge was for her as mayor: It’s a part-time paid position that demands a full-time job commitment. She’s in the middle of her career and she’s not independently wealthy or retired.
“When I do something, I can’t do it halfway. I gave full Brandi Harless effort for half the pay, a quarter of the pay, but I still had to figure out a way to survive financially,” she said.
“No doubt, that is the hardest thing I had to figure out. I don’t even know if I was that successful, to be honest. Like, I am now ready to go into a mode where I can actually make some money and feel a bit more financially secure.”
She weighed in on what she would’ve done differently.
“My biggest fear in life is regret, so I work really hard not to have them. Honestly, the only thing I could come up with is maybe getting a little bit more aggressive with our approach earlier than I did,” she said.
“I say that because I’m not able to finish a few things because we didn’t do them early enough in my term. So, like the TIF, I still (think) it’s going to be very successful. I know the next commission’s going to want to see that be successful. That’s great and they can make it their own.”
She noted the recreation/aquatic center, or wellness center, wasn’t able to get pushed across the finish line, adding that the city didn’t know the COVID-19 pandemic was coming. The multi-million dollar project, which received pushback from the community at public meetings, was paused earlier this year, in the wake of COVID-19’s economic impact.
The city sold about $20 million in bonds for the project and the next group of elected officials, which will be sworn in Monday at City Hall, will be tasked with deciding what to do with those funds. It’s a project Harless said she believes in, as well as in the opportunity to provide “equitable health access.”
“Back in June, when I had my community conversations, I literally had people on the call say to me, ‘I wish there was a safe place that our community could go, like a YMCA.’ Then I realized, oh gosh, I wish we could’ve called it a YMCA. Maybe that would’ve helped,” she said.
“So, that’s unfortunate in my opinion that it got lost — the mission of that initiative. The mission was always to make sure that there’s a place in our community where people feel like they can go regardless of income, race, affiliation, whatever it was, and that was always the goal.”
Harless doesn’t know where that project is going, as it’s “on the next commission,” but she hopes and trusts they will make good decisions with the $20 million in bond proceeds.
“I really want the community to know that once we put the wellness center project on pause, an opportunity opened up to recruit a YMCA to Paducah. This would still require some of the $20 million, but not all of it,” she said.
“There could be more private funds raised because the YMCA brand is so well known and credible. The YMCA’s mission is one that resonates with all of us: ‘To put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Vision: We build strong kids, strong families, strong communities.’ ”
She hopes the new commission will take the opportunity seriously and noted that there’s “interest” by the YMCA.
What’s next?
On the city’s future, Harless is excited about seeing the fruits of the city’s labor, such as economic development successes with GPED, seeing a developed riverfront through the $10.4 million federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant and entrepreneurship advancements through the Sprocket and Codefi partnership.
“I really look forward to seeing this next commission, because I do think that there’s interest in this next commission in continuing the conversation around diversity and inclusion,” she said.
“I believe we have a lot of work to do in Paducah. I believe that there’s a lot of intentional work that needs to be done. We started some of it, but we didn’t quite make it as far as I would have liked to have seen. I am hopeful that the next commission will lean into that and find how they can make an impact on that issue.”
She singled out Paducah’s poverty situation, as well.
“When you think about economic development, when you think about the fact that 25% of our community lives in poverty, it should be unacceptable. We started working through the United Way on Impact Opportunity,” she said.
“I hope that continues. I think there’s a good model there to be had. I know Goodwill is talking about bringing more of their career services here to Paducah and so, I hope that there’s also a focus on helping people find their way out of poverty here in our community.”
On a personal note, Harless — who lost in the June primary during a re-election bid — shared a positive outlook about the election’s outcome and what’s next for her in the future.
“To be honest with you, I feel blessed that I won’t be serving a second term,” she said.
“I gave so much of myself. I would have burned out really fast in a second term and I would have become just a figurehead. I know that. I was hesitant to run again in the first place and now, that the outcome is what it is, I’m ready to move on. I’m ready for the next thing. Anytime you lose anything it feels a little bit painful. But for me, it was more a relief than it was pain.”
As of right now, Harless looks forward to spending time working on her software company, PreventScripts.
“It’s in my background in health care,” she said. “It’s my dream to be an entrepreneur and so, I’m looking forward to spending my energy there. And then, also maybe starting a family. I think it’s probably time for me to consider that and, of course, helping Adam with (their business, Citizens Gym) and making sure that we make it through COVID, if nothing else.”
She doesn’t know about running for office again, but doesn’t rule anything out. She’s still interested in policy and there’s issues related to government that she’s passionate about, such as state tax reform.
“I want to keep my eye on making sure that my family is solid financially,” she said. “I’ll need to get back to the realm of actually making an income that pay our bills and then, once that happens, and I feel a little bit more secure, who knows what I might do next? I’m not sure.”
In the end, reflecting on her legacy as mayor, Harless wanted people to know that she’s a person with high integrity and she gave her all to the community.
“Regardless of opinions that were formed about me or assumptions that were made about me, I hope people will take a moment to sit back and say, ‘OK, she was a servant to our community. And that was enough.’ ”
