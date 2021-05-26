Paducah Mayor George Bray gave an update Tuesday on the talks between the city and McCracken County regarding the county’s proposed sports complex project. It has a projected cost of more than $40 million.
“There’s been a lot of dialogue, a lot of discussion in the community about that,” Bray said.
“I think generally people feel like it’s a good thing. I’ve gotten input from people — mostly super, super positive — about that complex and what it could do for our community, taking advantage of the sports tourism market.”
He also wanted to acknowledge that a few people contacted him with other feedback.
“People have reached out and said, ‘I don’t understand. It’s a county project. I don’t understand why the city’s necessarily going in on this. You know, I pay city taxes. I pay county taxes. I’m getting taxed double, if the city ends up throwing in money,’ ” he said.
“And so, certainly all of that, and maybe some of the other commissioners, have gotten some of the same feedback.”
The proposed project involves the former Bluegrass Downs property and part of Stuart Nelson Park. It would offer rectangular (soccer) fields, baseball and softball fields, a renovated Bluegrass Downs grandstand and various amenities for visitors to use, such as restrooms and concessions.
It’s been a subject of discussion between the city and county, and the two entities had a joint meeting on May 4, where leaders talked about the project and heard from several speakers, including project architect Jeff Canter from Peck Flannery Gream Warren (PFGW Architects), and McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission Chairman Jim Dudley.
City officials have repeatedly voiced support for the project, but the city’s exact level of financial commitment hasn’t been determined at this time.
It’s listed as a potential use for part of more than $19.7 million in bond proceeds, which had been intended for the city’s recreation/aquatic center project at Noble Park.
Bray said Tuesday some of his concern was about how the city and county were going to address the “antiquated” 911 system infrastructure, which needs upgrades. The 911 system is also listed as a potential use for part of the bond proceeds, among other city priorities.
“We’ve repurposed a meeting this past Monday with the county to talk about not only the outdoors sports complex, but 911,” he said.
“We kind of wrapped that discussion into not a single discussion, but both projects. I’m happy to say that we came out of there, I think, with an understanding of how we’re going to move forward.”
Bray said the city and county are waiting on a study for updated options related to the 911 project, but the main issue is finding a new financing mechanism, as it was historically funded through user fees on landline phones, and the same option isn’t available for cellphones.
He said the city and county didn’t come to a final decision on what exactly they will do, but there was a “consensus in the room” that the two will work together on a funding mechanism that will allow them moving forward on the 911 system project. It’s still undecided, but he said the thought was to maybe fund it through user fees and “perhaps a bond.”
“Our discussion then turned to really, the outdoor sports complex. I think we really ended up at a good spot there as well, in that we generally have an understanding that the city is going to partner with the county on the outdoor sports park,” Bray added.
He said the city will have to decide and vote on the amount of money that it wants to put into the sports complex project, at some point, but they have a “pretty good understanding” of how that’s going to work with the county.
City Manager Jim Arndt and commission members also made comments Tuesday, including Commissioner Sandra Wilson, who asked Bray if there is an agreement on using some funds from the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission, regarding the project.
“Where we ended up was talking about ... the devil’s in the details, so we haven’t negotiated the final agreement, but there is an understanding that we would each put in an amount of money upfront — capital, and then we would bond from there, utilizing those funds from the sports commission,” Bray answered.
After the meeting, Arndt told The Sun it has the bond proceeds to use for projects that are commission priorities, but that’s not all it will have available. It could also use roughly $6.4 million in funds (in two annual payments) from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for priority projects.
In other business:
• The commission had an executive session to talk about matters concerning the search for a new city manager. As announced in January, Arndt is leaving Paducah to return to Illinois and start a consulting business.
He told The Sun the session was “two-fold,” as the commission would talk about a potential extension of his agreement (it ends June 30), and hear from GovHR USA consultant Mark Peterson — to hopefully narrow down city manager finalists to bring in for interviews next month.
• The commission introduced an ordinance to amend a section of the city’s Code of Ordinances that involves dogs on leashes within city parks. The amendment would update it to allow unleashed dogs in city park areas that have been designated as dog parks.
• The commission approved a municipal order for the $374,262.28 purchase of handheld and mobile radios for the Paducah Police Department. Nearly 84% of the purchase cost is covered by a Kentucky Office of Homeland Security Grant, said Pam Spencer, the city’s communications manager.
• The commission approved a contract between the city and Paducah Junior College Inc., which has the city giving $125,000 for the Community Scholarship Program.
