Gerry Montgomery, who served as mayor of Paducah for two terms in her first venture into politics and left a legacy of development for the city, died Wednesday.
She was 83 years old.
Montgomery was elected in November 1987 by a 22% margin over incumbent Joe Viterisi. She served as mayor from 1988 to 1995. She was the first Paducah mayor to serve successive four-year terms.
Among her achievements are the creation of the Paducah Ambassadors program; renovating Noble Park, the home of a lake named for her; the opening of the floodwall downtown; and the expansion of the Carroll Convention Center.
“When I took office, there were very few businesses and a lot of empty buildings downtown,” she said in a 1995 article at the end of her tenure in office. “Now, many of the buildings are full, and we have many small retail businesses.”
Montgomery led the development of public and private partnerships that were instrumental in the Riverfront and downtown revitalization, and the development of the Information Age Park.
Montgomery also helped to develop the Paducah Area Community Foundation, which would become the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
She was elected city commissioner in 1996, serving as mayor pro tem until 2000.
Several people commented on the legacy and memory of Montgomery.
“I’m very saddened by the loss,” said current Paducah Mayor George Bray. “Mayor Montgomery lived downtown, and I had the good fortune of seeing her out a number of times recently. I saw her out to lunch at a restaurant downtown, and I recently saw her with her daughter as well, and so I had a chance to speak to her, and really hold her in the highest esteem.
“She was very impactful to our community as a mayor, and I’m sure others will say this about her as well, but she was passionate about downtown and passionate about our parks system and probably her most lasting legacy — that’s the most noticeable — is the red coats (Paducah Ambassadors) that are always around when the boats come in, and they’re there for ribbon cuttings and they put such a good face on our community for others, and make such a good first impression.”
“Gerry was very interested in downtown Paducah and did a lot to make downtown more attractive and more functional,” said Bill Paxton, who served as mayor from 2001 to 2012.
She helped get Seaman’s Church Institute, the training facility for the river industry, to come to Paducah, Paxton said, and the parking lot, “which has been in the news so much with the new hotel, was built by Gerry. It’s a wonderful asset to downtown.”
Montgomery was defeated in her bid for another term as mayor by Albert Jones, but that did not end her public service, Paxton said.
“What impressed me was when I ran for mayor, she came to me and said she wanted to run for city commissioner, as one of my commissioners,” he said.
“She ran (and was elected) and served, I believe, two terms. I thought somebody who had been mayor and wanted to get back involved as city commissioner, that was quite a feat for her and I always admired her for that.”
“When I decided to run for office, Mayor Montgomery asked me to coffee,” said former Mayor Brandi Harless, who served from 2017 to 2020. “For hours, she showed me photos of the work she had done downtown as mayor and shared with me her excitement for my vision and passion for Paducah, something we both shared.
“Mayor Montgomery left a legacy for all of us here in Paducah — one that should inspire us to always be working to make things better. I am so sorry for her family and those closest to her. She will be deeply missed.”
“The thing that really comes to my mind is her passionate vision that she had for, especially, downtown Paducah,” said Gayle Kaler, mayor from 2013 to 2016. “And, had it not been for her I’m not sure that we would have gotten the downtown revitalization done as quickly as we did.”
Sandra Wilson, the current mayor pro tem and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president, also praised Montgomery for her legacy to the city.
“Mayor Montgomery was so instrumental in our downtown revitalization,” she said. “She had the vision to see what could happen, and she made it happen. She started on the process of revitalizing downtown, bringing more businesses here and just making it a downtown that would be ready for growth, and I think it’s up to us to make sure that we continue that legacy of growth.
“She will be missed.”
Montgomery was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Wally Montgomery. She is survived by three children, Sarah Katherine Montgomery, Dr. Evelyn Montgomery Jones and Mary Romines Montgomery.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The Sun reporters Kelly Farrell and David Zoeller contributed to this report.
