Mayor: City Block project moving forward

The City Block project — a collaborative development between the city government and Weyland Ventures engineered to revitalize the block of downtown Paducah bounded by Second Street, Broadway, Water Street, and Jefferson Street downtown — is moving forward, a Wednesday city of Paducah news release confirmed.
Paducah Mayor George Bray spoke positively of the development.
“Over the past few months, there has been significant progress in moving the City Block project forward,” Bray said. “I have done exhaustive research on this and other development projects since my election, and I believe this to be a transformative project that will lead to further development.”
This project, Bray said, “checks many boxes for downtown” by providing a variety of new features.
The final design concept, already reviewed by the Paducah Main Street Design Committee, incorporates the following features: an 81-room boutique hotel with a restaurant and rooftop bar; a mixed use building on Broadway housing storefronts on the main level and upper-story living spaces; public promenades and green space on Second and Water streets; an expanded public gathering space at Second and Broadway and Water Street, and more than 160 public parking spaces.
Weyland Ventures recently requested — and was granted by the city — the execution of a clause in the agreement to extend the date for the closing and property transfer in the first tract of the development. The company is buying the property from the city for the boutique hotel.
There is a procedure within the contract to extend the property transfer by 180 days in the case of extraordinary circumstances. This extension moves the groundbreaking for the project to early next year.
“In spite of the challenges facing the real estate sector in light of the past year’s extraordinary circumstances, we have made significant progress during this time and remain extremely enthusiastic about this project,” Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Weyland Gratz said in the extension request. “We continue to have positive discussions regarding the project’s financing, design, and tenanting.”
