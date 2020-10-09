Candidates spoke at length Thursday about the vision for the city’s Southside area, during the latest forum held in the Paducah mayoral race.
Commissioner Richard Abraham and George Bray joined write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas for a mayoral forum Thursday morning that focused on Southside, among other issues. It was hosted by the Paducah Southside Association at the Paducah Innovation Hub. WPSD Local 6 journalist Shamarria Morrison served as moderator and asked candidates the questions.
It may be viewed through WPSD or the association’s Facebook page.
The questions covered a range of topics related to development on Southside, education and social concerns, including what is the vision for that part of Paducah and initiatives planned for the first 100 days in office. Candidates took separate questions, but they had the opportunity for rebuttal before moving on to the next one.
However, Morrison posed a question to all three candidates before their closing statements: “How will you work with the residents to bring what the neighborhoods of the Southside want to see come to pass?”
Bray said he will by listening, calling people together and working working with neighborhoods.
“I think there’s a huge opportunity to work with the Paducah Southside Association,” he said. “They can take a leadership role. They’ve identified seven different neighborhoods, so I would like to organize meetings of residents and listen. That’s the first thing that has to be done, is you have to listen to people.”
Bray stressed the need to work with developers and, potentially, with Midtown Alliance of Neighbors, as well as with other organizations that would want to make an impact on Southside.
“So, it starts with listening to our residents and then putting a plan in place with people who can partner with us and collaborate with us to achieve mutual goals,” he added.
Abraham described it as a “process” when starting revitalization.
He suggested an organization like the association could meet with residents, find out exactly what they want and come to City Hall. The city could then partner with what the neighborhoods want and the planning department could incorporate what they want to see.
“I think that’s a really cool way to do that, but again, I know what you want as far as your sidewalks,” Abraham said. “I know what you want as far as making sure that your neighborhood’s not flooding. Those things, we don’t have to wait and ask questions about.”
Abraham added that it’d be appropriate to get input when it comes to start discussion for particulars and designs.
In his response, Thomas said he believes it’s going to take a leader who’s going to “stop playing politics” and do what needs to be done.
“The Southside has told me and has told the city what they need,” he said. “They want these buildings torn down. They want these dilapidated buildings removed from their area, so they won’t be looked at as the ‘grunge part of Paducah.’ So, we’re going to do that.”
In other forum discussion, Thomas shared what initiatives he would put in place for the first 100 days in office, Abraham discussed the city and Southside, while Bray briefly described his No. 1 vision for Southside.
Thomas said the city would focus on priorities and he would “sit down with the commission.” It would plan together how to fix roads in certain areas, such as Southside and Northside, and fix stormwater issues, but he noted it wouldn’t happen overnight.
“That’s not going to happen in the first 100 days, but we’re going to have a plan and we’re going enact that plan in that first 100 days and that’s going to take sitting down with the people that are needed to sit down and talk to,” he said.
“So, we can get an idea how we’re going to do it — what areas need to be focused on first, which ones have the most flooding issues, which one has the most traffic ... (etc.).”
Following that, Thomas explained it would be focusing on Southside and he’d sit down with owners who have dilapidated buildings in the first 100 days. He suggested the city could purchase property for a “reasonable” price or use eminent domain.
“I don’t want to throw that around loosely because it’s a strong thing for the government to use eminent domain, but if we have to do it, it’s for the greater good of our city,” he added.
Abraham referenced a major redevelopment project planned in the Walter Jetton Boulevard area when asked for thoughts on how the current city structure operates within the Southside.
“If you’re talking about the incoming commission, I think it’s very important to sit down as a board of commissioners to talk about some of the very things that we’re talking about now regarding the Southside, and getting their input on what their vision is,” he said.
“But first and foremost, bringing those citizens into that conversation (and) finding out exactly — what they would like to see.”
Abraham noted he has a feeling that part of Southside in the Jetton area will go through “some major changes,” after referencing a development project in the works for the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School.
As previously reported by The Sun, a Louisville-based developer is planning to renovate the historic Jetton schoolhouse property, restore the dilapidated Symphony Hall and have 60 housing units in a multi-million dollar project, which will feature partnerships with arts-based nonprofits.
Meanwhile, Bray shared a plan for Southside and voiced a need to “hone in” on an area of Southside, where it can make an impact. His vision would involve Sixth Street and Bridge Street that run from downtown to the Southside.
“There are some wonderful older homes in that particular area and I would like to jumpstart a neighborhood development program that would take some of those homes and provide ownership opportunities for people, fix it up and make that corridor between downtown and the Southside much better looking for all of us,” Bray said.
In rebuttal, Thomas expressed concern for gentrification, and Bray said that he’s talking about giving homeowners the opportunity to fix up homes.
The general election is set for Nov. 3.
