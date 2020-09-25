Paducah mayoral candidates answered questions ranging from business growth to Black Lives Matter in their second stage appearance at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, a livestreamed forum Thursday night sponsored by the local chapter of the NAACP.
Candidates Richard Abraham and George Bray, whose names are the Nov. 3 ballot, and write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas also participated in a debate July 30 hosted by Project Speak Life, a local nonprofit.
The trio answered about a dozen questions, including how they would create jobs for Blacks and other underrepresented populations, help the community grow, develop regional partnerships, and address concerns for the city’s Southside.
On the question of how, as mayor, they would support businesses in the wake COVID-19, Abraham, currently a city commissioner, pointed to the city’s grant program to help small businesses.
“Those are the things that have to be done in a situation like this,” he said. “We all have a part to play. And, seeing other partners step up and doing what they can. That’s when our city works best, when we all take responsibility.”
Bray said, “As mayor, I would advocate greatly for those most affected by the pandemic. One of the primary ways that this community advocates for those most affected is through our United Way. I’ve already met with them and pledged my support.”
He also pointed to his effort to raise over $53,000 for restaurant workers, people who were most affected by the pandemic.
Thomas pledged to donate his first year’s salary, if elected, back to the citizens, and to “make sure I’m a leader they can depend on during this crisis because COVID’s not over. We don’t know how much longer it may last.”
The candidates also were asked about the polarization across the country regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and their stance on high-profile cases around police and Black engagement in Louisville and other cities.
“Brianna Taylor did not receive justice,” Thomas said. “That’s my stance. But I believe it goes far deeper than just police and Black lives. It’s our government and the people who are not represented fair.
“We’re not going to be able to make these changes until we vote in leaders that will make these changes. It’s going to take getting out and voting.”
Abraham said, “We’re talking about personal responsibility across the board. Everybody wants the same thing. We want to be treated fairly and equally.
“Some people are going to mistreat folks just because that’s the way it’s always been. We need to hold those folks accountable ... that’s how we’re going to where we need to be.”
Bray said while there have been a lot of discussions about Black Lives Matter, “I have to acknowledge that Black Lives Matter, it’s a movement. And, from my personal feeling, it’s really not OK to for it to be neutral in situations of injustice.
“And there has been a lot of situations of injustice over the last several months. They (BLM) represent people who need to be heard and I support that. I’m against police brutality but I absolutely do not support lawless destruction of property.”
On the issue of Paducah’s Southside, “People want to see their neighborhood enhanced,” Abraham said. “So let’s sit down with our planning department, let’s sit down with the neighbors in the community, and talk about what they would like to see.”
The city can concentrate on fixing things, like sidewalks, “and do what we can to shape the neighborhood. There’s a process, but I think it’s time for the Southside to get some love.”
Bray said: “I think we have to remember any improvement in our city starts with more jobs and better jobs. A big part of my campaign is job growth and job growth. But as it related to the Southside specifically, there’s a couple of different ways I think we can make some improvements out there.”
He supports organizations like the South Side Alliance and would like to have their involvement, and also have input from the residents of the area to help the city make those decisions.
“The people (who live there) have to be a part of the solution.”
Thomas said: “I think the fact that we even have to talk about development on our Southside shows the importance of us needing to vote. I think refurbishing the dilapidated buildings that are scattered all around that area needs to be a priority.
“We can’t attract business if our city’s not appealing.”
