During Tuesday’s Paducah City Commission meeting, Mayor George Bray spoke on work beginning that day to demolish part of the Katterjohn building on Broadway Street.
Built in the 1880s by Illinois Central Railroad, the long-vacant hospital has drawn urban exploration and — sometimes — vandalism. In 2020, it changed hands to a private buyer for $10,120.
“We hired an engineer to take a look, and that assessment recommended we remove the most unstable part of the building,” Bray said, referencing calls of concern received. “We hope to find a long-term solution, and we want to work with the current owners and, in the short-run, (ensure) public safety.”
Tammara Tracy, former Paducah planning director, attended the meeting and voice her disapproval, saying she felt city efforts could focus more on rehabbing.
“Right now, we are going through an incredible housing deficit, and by tearing down that building, we are losing the opportunity to rehab, which is always more cost effective,” she said.
“In four years, the city lost 200 residential structures because of this attitude. We’ve flattened out and plateaued at 25,000 people, and a large part is because we don’t have housing anymore. Our kids and grandkids can’t afford the big houses being built.”
Bray reiterated the building is not city-owned, with only part going down.
“I would hope the owners step up now, if possible, and rehab,” he said. In 2020, the buyer told WPSD it would cost $1.5 million for a complete renovation. “It is a tremendously expensive project. We’ll continue to assess the opportunities as we go forward, and we appreciate your insights, but this is a tough one.”
Some residents’ comments touched on a perceived lack of public participation. Commissioners discussed — and generally supported — allowing the public to speak on non-agenda items at city meetings again; in 2019, the board had passed ordinance 2-145 after talks “got heated.”
“People have filled City Hall in the past, and we’ve had 20 or 25 people expressing dissent, essentially saying the same thing in different ways. It’s up to us to manage that process,” Bray said, expressing his support for an open format.
Commissioners Raynarldo Henderson and Sandra Wilson agreed if civility is maintained.
“The key goes back to respectfulness,” Wilson said. “I can appreciate a good, passionate exchange, but I also know it got a little past that. I’d like us to lay the truth out there and try it (again).”
Commissioners designated City Manager Daron Jordan and Parks & Recreation Department Director Amie Clark to the Project Working Group for the Athletic Complex Project — currently dubbed Greenway Sports — per the city-, McCracken County- and Sports Tourism Commission-signed interlocal agreement in September.
“There’s a group of important people who are going to be involved in the design and management of developing this $40 million-plus outdoors sports complex,” Bray said.
After repealing and replacing the ordinance code in August, the city authorized a request for proposals from Oct. 21 to Nov. 11 for telecommunication franchises in the city. After a review process, commissioners would approve all recommended agreements.
“This is a process we’ve gone through for almost the last year, making sure the telecommunications franchise agreement was inclusive — yet, at the same time, protected the city,” Bray said.
“We are moving forward to open up the competition for these services,” Jordan said, confirming them non-exclusive under a 10-year period.
The board authorized an RFP for developing property at 318 Broadway Street — dubbed the now-demolished Kresge Building — after acquiring the land in 2019.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in the property since it became city property, and we anticipate a higher interest in response to this RFP,” City Planner Nic Hutchison said.
Leaders welcomed new Paducah Police officers during a swearing-in ceremony: Brooke Adams, a Whitesburg native in the National Guard; Steven Leady, a Dixon, Tennessee native who served in the Army from 2013-19 and is currently in the National Guard; Bryce Mansfield, a previous WPSD reporter; and Tyree Owens, a McKenzie, Tennessee native who served in the Army from 2015-20.
The commission recognized Tree Week from Oct. 8-16, in partnership with the University of Kentucky’s Urban Forest Initiative, and its vitalness in climate change. Dr. Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, attended for the school’s parallel efforts.
Commissioners introduced an ordinance to amend zoning texts to permit simultaneous rezoning with annexation and a universal 67-day statute for temporary signage.
The Fire Prevention Division would oversee signage, Senior Planner Joshua Sommer said, after Henderson asked for details on enforcement.
In other business:
- The city held a second reading of an ordinance to close an alley between North 32nd Street and Marianne Drive at the landowner’s request for redevelopment.
- The commission approved a $45,000 grant-in-aid contract with Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center, which yields some $5.9 million in annual economic impact and retains 109 area full-time jobs.
The board approved a $45,000 playground grant application to provide new Coleman Park equipment. The Parks & Recreation Department is matching an additional $45,000 for $90,000 total.
- Commissioners accepted a $6,804 Bulletproof Vest Partnership grant to reimburse police body armor purchases. The National Institute of Justice sets a five-year lifespan for effective armor. Paducah Police are matching $6,804.
- Officials recognized the 75th Anniversary of Rosary Chapel Catholic Church on Ohio Street with Father Emmanuel Udoh.
- The city heard a city employee-health insurance update from DJ Story, benefits advisor with Peel & Holland, before passing consent agenda items for 2023 insurance plans and premiums.
