They are messy, but we shouldn’t begrudge mayflies a day or two of winged freedom and carnal gratification after years stuck on the lake or river bottom.
Nowadays we’re apt to have occasional mass hatches of insects we know as mayflies. Julyflies might be more accurate. The bugs are common from about May through August, but sultry July evenings and early mornings bring the conditions that seem to produce them en masse.
These insects’ lives are interlinked with waters, and in this region we see them most on the big rivers and the impoundments thereof, Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. I knew them first as willow flies, the regional moniker resulting from the insects massing in furry clumps on the willow trees found in coves and along shorelines on the two big lakes after hatches.
There are multiple species of mayflies hereabouts. I see a few light tan in color and even the occasional small mayfly in a delicate green. Most, however, are dark, brown-to-black insects. These are typically what appear in sometimes crazy numbers around the lakes and big rivers.
Each is a six-legged critter with a skinny, tubular body of about an inch long. On its abdomen/butt end, two or three hair-like tail strands protrude. Along with antennae on the front, the wispy protrusions roughly triple the mayfly’s length.
The most obvious mayfly feature is its two pairs of upright transparent to translucent wings. At rest, they’re joined straight up over its body. In flight they’re a wispy blur and the source of a gentle audible drone when thousands of mayflies flutter together.
A mayfly may live a couple of years, maybe longer as a purely aquatic, wingless insect in a form called a naiad on or in the bottom of the lake. The vast majority of the mayfly’s life is spent like this, the dark, flattened bug of the naiad earning its way as an omnivore feeding in the mud and rocks.
We don’t have much occasion to encounter a mayfly naiad, but the transformation and conclusion of this little critter’s life is much more obvious.
When a naiad has matured to standards for its species, somehow nature sends a signal to it and a mass of its contemporaries. The grown-up naiads rise to the surface of the water that has been their environment and metamorphosize, each hatching a winged insect from its shell.
Usually at night, each naiad bobs to the surface and a pre-adult sub-imago mayfly emerges from the old skin and floats on the surface tension. If it can extend and dry its wings before a fish eats it or some other calamity strikes, the sub-imago flies to shoreline vegetation or some object.
Oddly, the sub-imago has to undergo metamorphic change of its own. In a couple of hours, it splits its new shell and out crawls a fully developed, adult mayfly. It looks almost indistinguishable from the sub-imago form, but the big difference is that the full adult can reproduce, whereas the sub-imago cannot.
And reproducing is the whole purpose of the adult mayflies. They don’t have mouthparts because they have no need to feed. Their job is to mate and start a new generation, then die.
After hatching, the adults form a swarm, which can be massive with many thousands of individuals. They lack identify issues: males find mating females and vice versa. Males fertilize the ladies in flight, then they go their separate ways.
Females soon afterward spew out their fertilized eggs over water. The eggs sink and later hatch into new naiads, furthering the life cycle. Females may release eggs in flight or crash into the water before squirting them out. Either way, that is mostly their last acts. They typically die almost immediately after egg release.
Males most often fly shoreward and take a perch with a few dozen or hundreds of their brethren on a handy buttonball bush, willow tree, dock, minivan or whatever else may be along the banks. They linger a few hours or another day or so before their short lives expire.
Sometime those insects creep out local people or lake visitors because mayflies will perch on whomever they meet on shore or on boats. Big numbers of them can create a mess as they perish, and there is often a slight aroma of dead mayflies. However, it’s a minor mess and mayflies certainly won’t hurt you. They can’t bite (no mouthparts, remember?) and there’s no stinger or anything else of offensive or defensive capability.
Anglers are probably the most forgiving of mayfly messes. That’s because the presence of mayfly swarms supercharges fishing when and where they happen.
Fish species like white bass eat naiads voraciously as they rise toward the surface. Bluegill and other sunfishes make gluttons of themselves feeding on naiads transforming on the surface film and then later as adult mayflies crashing back to the water.
Larger predators like largemouth bass and various catfishes will eat their own shares of mayflies hitting the surface, but larger individuals will also join the fray to gobble some of the smaller fish that are picking on the mayflies.
For the next few weeks, we could see plenty of mayflies, albeit July and August. Let them summon fish. Or just sweep up after them if you must. But it is the climax of their little lives. Let them fly, mate and die as they must.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
