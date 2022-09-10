MAYFIELD — The number of hands that went into building the small cluster of homes on Adams Circle in Mayfield is extensive. Even if you don’t count the donations that came from hundreds of people from across the United States, volunteers and professional construction workers worked for free or at cost to build livable residences for victims of the Dec. 10 that devastated Mayfield.
Add to that list businesses that donated materials, churches that worked to feed and shelter these victims, students who worked to install electricity and to help build the houses and people from this area who did what they can to help tornado victims get back into life.
Several people who had been floating around since the tornado — having to work daily on finding a place to live, even if that meant living in a car — were given their new addresses Friday in a ceremony featuring Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan and representatives of Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky.
AGC of Western Kentucky represents 400 commercial general contractors, specialty contractors and service providers in this area of Kentucky. Many of its members were involved in building the 32-by-14-foot houses that contain two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen area and a living area.
Some people will move into their new homes over the weekend, while others will move in during the week.
Steven Thomas was one of those who received his new address. He is a mechanic and was working out of town when the tornado hit, and he returned to find a city in ruins.
“I had been bouncing from motel to motel,” he said. “It kept getting further away (from Mayfield) to Paducah, to Lake Barkley.
“I had to find work around here, and it was hard to drive back and forth, so I ended up more or less pitching a tent and staying in the tent. So, I went from the tent to my vehicle over the past six to eight months.”
Thomas said living like that took a toll on his life.
“I can say one thing: I know how it feels to be homeless because I’m there,” he said. “When I got the phone call (that he was accepted for a house), I was out driving from a town to where I was camping out, and I just literally had to pull over and get out of the car because I was crying so bad and shaking.
“It’s just unbelievable. A lot of weight was lifted off of my shoulders. It’s life-changing. I’ve got a place where I can lay my head. I go from day to day not knowing where I’m going to get my next meal. I’ve gone as long as 2½ days without eating because I don’t have any money even though I’m working. I’m working to help somebody. I don’t work for money; I’m working to help people.”
Cayla Callan and her family also received their new address.
“We were in the housing authority on South 14th Street,” she said. “My dad sent me a text (that night) saying, ‘Take cover,’ and we thought he was being a smart aleck because he makes jokes like that. So, I went out of my bedroom down the hall to (my daughter) and her dad and said, ‘My dad just sent me this text. I don’t know what we should do.’
“We got into the hallway, (the daughter’s father) came out of the bedroom, we met in the hallway, and we weren’t in there for 30 seconds before the back half of the house collapsed.”
After the tornado destroyed their home, the family moved three times.
“We tried to stay in Murray for a while, but they raised the rent immediately after we moved in,” Callan said. “So, we couldn’t afford to stay there. Since then, we’ve been living with my parents in Wingo.
“It’s amazing; it’s a blessing. We’ve been grateful that my parents have been able to take us in and support us, but we are looking forward to being able to get back on our feet and start off on our own again.”
Chris Nelson, the executive vice president of AGC of Western Kentucky, spoke about the response that AGC members made to the emergency in western Kentucky.
“A few of our nationwide chapters contributed financially to the West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund,” he said. “One AGC member from Louisville, Turner Construction, sent a semi truck loaded with basic necessities such as water, food items, generators, etc. that Sunday. They drove overnight, less than two days after the disaster. They were ready to help.
“From that point on, I knew our chapters and members would play a role in the recovery process.”
Joel Crider, the workforce coordinator for AGC of Western Kentucky, played a key role in coordinating the efforts through his job and as an elder at his church, Seven Oaks Church of Christ.
“This is the last 11 (houses) out of 20 that we’ve done,” he said, speaking of AGC members and volunteers. “Some of those have been placed on another property that we have, and others are placed on people’s personal property where they’re rebuilding homes.
“The idea is that this is a transitional home. It gives them a place to be and get their lives back together because they’ve lost everything. Many of them come with nothing because they’ve been living out of their car or hotel or something like that. The houses are fully stocked, ready to move into. They won’t even have to go to the grocery right away.”
Crider said the houses give people a place to stay while they work toward more permanent residences. When they do move out — as a couple of people already have — others who need homes move in.
“There is an application process,” he said. “Some of them were referred to us through the school systems. Others were just word-of-mouth through other agencies. We work closely with a lot of disaster relief agencies throughout the area.
“There are some people that it won’t work for — perhaps for the size — and we have no smoking and no pets because somebody else is probably going to move in after them, and we don’t want to have to worry about allergies and things like that.”
Each new resident got a slip of paper with the address on it placed inside an inspirational card with Hebrews 3:4 written inside: “For every house is built by someone, but he who built all things is God.”
