MAYFIELD — Mayfield City Council could be altering an old ordinance in the near future that covers the legal usage of off-premises advertising.
Mayor Kathy O’Nan said the recent construction of two large electronic billboards along Paris Road prompted a legal discussion during the city council meeting on March 8. At that time, City Attorney Bo Neely was asked to examine the ordinance and issue a formal written opinion on the matter.
“The ordinance was written around 2000, and I think the council will possibly amend the ordinance to make it more 2020 friendly,” O’Nan said.
As of Tuesday, she said Neely had not yet submitted his opinion.
Robinson Outdoor, the company that owns the two signs, finished constructing them at the former Huddle House along Paris Road and the other at Colonial Square in front of Walmart.
During last week’s meeting, council members inquired to Mayfield Fire Chief and Code Enforcement Director Jeremy Creason about the legality of the signs. He informed the council that the way the ordinance was written allowed the company to legally erect the signage.
Under Section 13.5-7 of the city code, off-premises advertising is defined as “a sign advertising a product or service, including entertainment, which product or service is not available for sale or performance at the place where the sign is located.”
Creason said since the company owns the properties and because “advertising is their business,” the signs would not constitute as off-premises advertising. Furthermore, he said that because they wouldn’t classify as off-premises advertising, the company was not required to go through the city’s planning commission or the BZA board.
Councilman Johnny L. Jackson questioned whether a business could even legally advertise on the signs under the ordinance. He said he also felt Creason should have contacted the mayor, the codes board or even the city attorney before granting permission for the signs to be built.
Neely said neither Creason nor Code Enforcement Supervisor William Higginson were required to contact him at all.
“The ordinance is very clear that it is the code enforcement director, who is Jeremy Creason, the enforcement authority for the sign ordinance, and Mr. Creason and Mr. Higginson know this ordinance backwards and forwards,” Neely said. “Seeking my advice on signage, the ordinance itself does not require them to do that. It gives code enforcement absolute authority to enforce it.”
He would not comment further on the matter, citing attorney-client privilege.
An attempt to contact Robinson Outdoor for comment was unsuccessful.
(0) comments
