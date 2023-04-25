Mayfield High School senior Breece Mohon said the December 2021 tornado affected her career plans. Before attending Murray State University this fall to study marketing, Mohon wants to be well on the path to a real estate license.
“When they said the tornado was heading straight, dead-center of Mayfield, I was worried. (My family) was one block away from complete nothing,” said Mohon, 18. “God really put His hand over our house, as we only had very minor damage.”
“I really want to help lower-income people, and eventually, I want to own my own business. I want to help build homes for those who can’t really afford houses.”
While real estate is her prime goal, Mohon said a degree would be prudent. To that end, she’s taken some dual-credit courses at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
She’s president of the Key Club and Kiwanis Club, two community-initiative organizations. She also credits the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program for spurring more ambition and peer collaboration.
Mohon said she’s spent much of her time at the Mayfield Fairgrounds, helping share relief for tornado victims.
“Even on Christmas Eve, I was working at the fairgrounds. I was there every single day,” she said. “I found certain things for certain people and trained people who wanted to help.”
To relax, Mohon said she likes horse riding and plans to hike the Appalachian Trail. In other ventures, she was Granger County Tomato Festival Queen and a candidate in the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival.
“(Horses) play a big part in my life and what I spend a lot of time doing,” she said. “I also run track, pole-vault, throw discus, and play volleyball … I’m very self-driven and just love anything (where) I give 100% and push myself — no matter if it’s laying bricks, pouring concrete or competing in pageants.”
Mohon, daughter of Beth and Brian Mohon of Mayfield, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers a notable area high school senior. This spring, a selection committee will choose one 32 Teen of the Week nominees as the “Teen of the Year,” which carries a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
