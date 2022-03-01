Mayfield High School senior Emily Green’s ultimate goal is to assist people who need it more than we do, and she would like to travel to other countries to help implement things she’s learned through biosystems engineering.
“I am for sure going to Auburn University and I changed my major to biosystems engineering, which is just kind of environmental sustainability, which is what I’m really interested in,” she said.
“I’m probably going to either double major in international business or minor in it, so that I could hopefully travel the world and do environmental sustainability at the same time.”
The 17-year-old student, who considers math and science as favorite subjects, explained there are a few different options you can go into with that engineering field, but she plans to choose an environmental focus.
“It’s going to be like ways to create like sustainable water sources, and like use resources we have to keep them regulated and continuing them, and things that are more healthy for our environment,” she added.
“It’s kind of learning a bunch about that and the ways to go about that.”
She “fell in love” with the Auburn campus about two years ago.
“I’ve always wanted to be an engineer, so I went and toured the engineering department, and I loved it, and I loved the home vibe of it, so I knew that I wanted to go there,” Green said.
“I’ve always wanted to go out of state, so it was just a question of where and when I went to Auburn, I knew it was the place and they have a really good engineering school.”
Green, daughter of Kelly and Joe Green of Mayfield, is the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
Every Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on area high school seniors who were chosen from a group of nominees for Teen of the Week recognition. Around the end of the school year, a selection committee will name one of these students as Teen of the Year, which carries a $5,000 scholarship. Another student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
At Mayfield High School, Green has earned a 4.36 weighted cumulative GPA.
She’s involved with different school clubs and activities, including varsity golf, Future Business Leaders of America, Beta Club, Pure Cardinals (drug-free club), Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Interact Club, student council and youth leadership. She also tutors younger students.
With golf, Green enjoyed the community it offers. She began playing the sport at a young age, and joined the golf team in middle school.
“I like how separate from school it is. ... I love football, but it’s very much so related to school, like you go there and you’re like ‘We are Mayfield,’ but I feel like golf — it’s more a community thing,” she shared.
“Like when I play with other schools, it’s like we’re all just playing golf together. I don’t know these people because they go to a different school than me — we just play golf together and I really like the community that golf has.”
For senior year of high school, Green said her biggest goal is to maintain valedictorian status and she also wants to get more scholarships. She’s “so excited” about attending college at Auburn, noting that she loves the community there and found great roommates.
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.