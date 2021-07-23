MAYFIELD — The start to the 2021-22 year for Mayfield Independent Schools has been pushed back a week, following approval by the board of education at their monthly meeting earlier this week.
The new opening date for K-12 students will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, and then Aug. 18 for preschool.
MISD Superintendent Joe Henderson said construction work at Mayfield High School has been operating with a tight schedule on some major projects and the possibility existed that contractors would still be working in essential areas with students back in the building.
“This was the most complex and laborsome part of the project,” Henderson told the board. “The reason it’s so complex is you’ve got piping, you’ve got gas, you’ve got water that different contractors have to work together.” He further explained workers had gone from four 10-hour days to six 10-hour days over the summer.
The calendar adjustments will involve removing two work days in September and November to make student attendance days. Those work days would be moved to the front of the calendar so teachers and staff would get their contracted days in, then two more days were added to the end of the calendar.
The final day for K-12 students is now May 13, 2022, and a final preschool date of May 5.
“It didn’t impact the calendar tremendously,” Henderson said of adjusting a 171-day student calendar to a 170 days.
The correct schedule is available on the district’s website.
