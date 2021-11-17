Mayfield Independent Schools Board of Education elected to recommend — and not require — masks for students and staff be worn in school buildings at its regular monthly meeting Monday at Mayfield Elementary School.
The change, which went into effect Tuesday, was based on reports of two consecutive weeks with a COVID-19 incidence rate for Graves County less than 20. On Monday, the county’s incidence rate was 16.5.
The exception to masks, said Superintendent Joe Henderson, is they will still be required on buses and in the Area Technology Center at Mayfield High School due to federal mandates for those areas.
Information was posted on the district’s website, on social media, as well as via a “one call” telephone message sent to parents.
Mayfield Independent also reported no student or staff positive cases on Monday. Henderson said since Sept. 28, the district had no more than six positive cases.
It was also noted that vaccines for those ages 5 years and older are available through the Graves County Health Department. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made by calling the health department at 270-247-3553.
The board was also informed that approximately $10.6 million in federal construction funds eyed for additional renovation work at Mayfield High School are on hold.
Those funds, which were announced by Gov. Andy Beshear as part of House Bill 556, accounted for $127 million for 13 Kentucky school districts.
Mayfield’s allocation was to help with work that went beyond the project’s original scope.
Henderson said the federal government has informed Beshear he can not issue an order for those funds. He added the governor is “trying to see how he can still follow through.”
“The only thing I can tell you right now is I think the governor is committed to trying to figure an alternative,” Henderson said. “But obviously, in saying that, when the project is finished at the end of the summer at Mayfield High School, we’ll have a very nice school building. That was said on day one.”
Henderson said school officials won’t know anything until January when it will be addressed by the General Assembly.
“Hopefully we’ll receive the money because there are some additional things we need to do to make things better,” he added.
