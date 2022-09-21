PADNWS-09-21-22 MAYFIELD BOARD - PHOTO

Mayfield Superintendent Joe Henderson speaks to the board — including board vice chair Lorane Smith — about this year’s working budget and school construction and renovation projects that will be affected by the budget.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

MAYFIELD — The Mayfield Independent School District Board approved its working budget for the 2022-23 school year at its meeting on Monday.

The budget for the school district is $16.07 million for this fiscal year, as district Finance Officer Renee Koehler said that includes a 12% contingency fund. Superintendent Joe Henderson noted that school districts are required to keep at least 3% as contingency.

