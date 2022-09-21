MAYFIELD — The Mayfield Independent School District Board approved its working budget for the 2022-23 school year at its meeting on Monday.
The budget for the school district is $16.07 million for this fiscal year, as district Finance Officer Renee Koehler said that includes a 12% contingency fund. Superintendent Joe Henderson noted that school districts are required to keep at least 3% as contingency.
“If you look at our expenses every month, we are required to keep at least two months of expenses,” Koehler said, “and 3% does not cover two months of expenses.”
Koehler said the revenues were figured after the board approved maintaining its tax rate at 72.1 cents per $100 value of real and personal property and 68.9 cents per $100 value of motor vehicles, decided at its Aug. 15 meeting.
Koehler said that little was changed in expenses like food services because so much of those areas are federally subsidized and is expected to stay about the same.
Henderson reminded the board of House Bill 1, enacted in the August special session by the Kentucky Legislature, that will reimburse the school district for any shortcomings in its budget due to the loss of assessment value following the Dec. 10 tornado.
“In the previous meeting, we left our tax rate the same, even though, as we discussed, we’ve lost quite a bit of local assessment value, which caused us to bring in less money from a local level to subsidize our budget,” he said.
“One of the things that I also spoke of that’s been done since then that I’ve worked on with some of the (state) legislators was to help offset some of that through the SAFE fund (State Aid Funding for Emergencies).”
House Bill 1 of the special session enables the state to pay 100% of the lost revenue in this fiscal year, 66% of lost revenue in the 2023-24 fiscal year and 33% of lost revenue in the 2024-25 fiscal year.
That funding is coming from the West Kentucky SAFE fund.
The board approved BG-1 funding for several school construction projects and renovations. A BG-1 is required for all projects that use a restricted fund source like Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) capital outlay funds or Facility Support Program of Kentucky funds; proposes construction of a new building, addition or alteration of an existing building that requires design by a design professional; or proposes a guaranteed energy savings contract.
BG-1 funding must be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education.
• The board approved $2.4 million for improvements at Mayfield Middle School, which include closing in the porch area to expand the office, additional classrooms on the back of the building and a bus canopy over the school bus loading area.
• The board approved $10.68 million for renovations and additions to Mayfield High School, which includes additional building codes, replacing existing elevators and lifts to be more in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act, an attachment to the school for auxiliary activities and an alternative teaching and learning center. All of that funding was provided by the Kentucky Legislature during its 2022 session.
• The board approved $9,151 as a change order for MHS open classroom restructuring and renovation, which includes a number of small renovations.
Henderson also told the board that moving the maintenance park and the bus garage to a new location — both of which were damaged by the Dec. 10 tornado — will provide for surplus property.
He said that the process for putting surplus property out for bid by auctioning it, putting it out for sealed bid or have the property appraised and sold are options that the board will deal with at a later date.
“Tonight, what we need to do is request a petition from the Department of Education to reconvene the local planning committee in order to consider a finding in order to remove the property from our district facilities plan,” he told the board. “This will allow us … to send that information to the Department of Education and, at least start the first step of that process.”
The board approved that motion by a 5-0 vote.
