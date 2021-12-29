Mayfield Independent Schools has released a plan for students and staff to return to school after the deadly Dec. 10 tornado that tore through the town, leaving widespread damage and claiming more than 20 lives in Graves County.
District officials said staff members will return on Jan. 3, and students will return on Jan. 10, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Officials are asking parents to inform the district of any student pick-up and drop-off address changes as soon as possible, so the district can begin coordinating new school bus routes.
The district has created a Google for, https://forms.gle/JBFVf99rZJdrR99BA, parents can fill out to notify the district of address changes.
“Please fill this out even if you have had to move outside of Mayfield for shelter. We are working on options to possibly be able to accommodate those students as well,” according to the district’s plan. “You will also need to fill out this form if your daycare pick up/drop off address has changed. We will be in touch with details as soon as we can.”
Officials are asking families to be patient with the district’s transportation department as school resumes.
“Routes will most definitely be different and they will more than likely change daily due to road closures throughout the city during cleanup,” according to the plan. “We will do the best we can to stay on a schedule, but we will need your patience as we work to build a new method for maneuvering through the streets of our town.”
The district will continue to offer mental health counseling for students and employees. Students and their families can contact their school or the district office to receive those services.
Additionally, the district will continue to focus on the material needs of students, employees and families.
“If you need supplies, help finding basic needs, financial assistance, etc. please reach out to us by calling 270-247-3868 Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and we will do whatever we can to assist you,” according to the plan.
Officials said families will begin receiving calls from staff members during the week of Jan. 3-7. Those calls will allow families to ask any questions they may have and let them know about school supply needs or other needs they have as their children return to school.
In Graves County Schools, students and staff will return Jan. 3. The district says counseling will be available for students and employees.
