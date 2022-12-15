MAYFIELD — After a year of meetings and collaborations, the Mayfield Rebuilds committee was ready to present its vision for the rebuilding of Mayfield to the Mayfield City Council on Monday night.
Denise Brazzell told the council how Mayfield Rebuilds held public meetings called “sticky note meetings” so the public could have their input on the new layout of the town. Brazzell collected thousands of sticky notes, which Mayfield Rebuilds divided into seven committees.
Mayor Kathy O’Nan updated the council, saying that the “sticky note meetings” was community driven and not government driven. The meetings were held to give the community a voice in building back of Mayfield.
Tom Waldrop, co-chair of the housing component of Mayfield Rebuilds, conducted housing studies paid for by FEMA, where they sent out a survey in which 215 people responded who had been relocated out of Mayfield. They identified 153 people who want to return to Mayfield, and 31 are looking for a price to match their income.
The housing committee’s challenge is to lower the cost of monthly payments of housing for survivors who have moderate incomes. The average payment for the displaced families is $588 where the average of a moderate payment is $600-900. The committee plans on getting help from the Mayfield-Graves Long Term Recovery Group, and several nonprofits.
Tim Choate, head of the transportation committee, focused on U.S. Highway 45 corridor. The committee’s concept is to change some one-way streets into two-way streets. The transportation committee is also focusing on rebuilding streets, gutters, and sidewalks. Depending on funding, the committee wants to use underground electricity and utilities in certain areas. The committee plans on getting state funding for this section of rebuilding.
Jodie Hanson, chair of the downtown rebuild and design committee, worked on Reimagine Downtown Mayfield, a tree planting campaign, an urban park plan, and a plan to relocate the downtown corridor. The committee’s sticky notes consisted of suggestions expanding the downtown area with a uniform and timeless look, removing one way streets, and making a more livable and walkable city. The committee worked in partnership with an urban planner hired by the City of Mayfield. The tree planting campaign engaged organizations to volunteer and asks for donations for restoring the tree canopy located downtown.
Eric Walker, education committee chair, received three sticky notes. These sticky notes asked for skill training programs for the high schools, a skill training center, and life skills education. “Luckily we already have all three, but how can we expand this beyond raising awareness,” he said.
The education committee would focus on introducing skill trades, vocational trades to a younger audience. They plan to use videos, guest speakers, field trips, and hands-on opportunities to show children in elementary and middle school what will be available to them at the high school level. The education committee plans on working with KCTC to further offer trade skills, and utilize the skill craft training center. Graves County Schools and Graves County Economic Development held a workshop with educators and local business leaders to discuss what they are searching for in their workforce, one specific thing was soft skills.
Jason Lemle, business committee chair, presented the concepts the community wanted to see mainly focusing on how they can support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Lemle explained the concept of a makerspace that hones trade skills such as woodworking, carpentry, metal working, 3-D printing, electronics, and embroidery. The committee plans to acquire land to build a 5,000 square foot facility. The committee has received a grant from the American Red Cross of $383,000. The committee is in the process of developing and designing the space. Their next hurdle is coming up with a $1.5 million Economic Development Administration grant, which the committee plans to present in the next 60 days.
Dave Anderson and Riley Beth Willett, of the health and welfare committee, presented three different concepts to the council. The first was an online community health resource guide, where people can look up where to access mental health needs and see what is available in the community. The second project was accessibility for sidewalks, for people with disabilities, baby carriages, and children on bikes, so they can easily travel around the city. The committee also wants to collaborate on greenspace projects, in collaboration with the Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Nate Cox, the chair of the art, recreation, and quality of life committee, had over 400 sticky notes which amounted to an entire page of wishes from the community. The first concept is the art committee partnering with the HIP group to complete the a farmer’s market which has already been in progress since 2016. The art committee’s second concept is a food truck park. The third concept was a town center for the youth.
Mark Arnold, the urban planner hired by the city, worked on on the master plan. Urban planning is encouraging a mixed use zone development in the master plan, where people can live about where they work. In the mixed use area, they plan on moving the parking spaces to the back of the buildings. The plan presented showed lots of room for landscaping, crosswalks, and an extension of Harmon Park.
Jill Celaya, the chairwoman of Mayfield Rebuilds, presented a book which was the conglomeration of all the projects of Mayfield Rebuilds.
During the mayor’s report, Mayor Kathy O’Nan gave Marco Ortiz the Oath of Office after joining the police force and graduating from the academy last Thursday.
O’Nan announced they were saying good-bye to the city attorney, Bo Neely III, who is resigning from his office to spend time with his family. Neely was instrumental in working with, and being the liaison for the city, with Federal Emergency Management Agency after the December tornado.
“I hope one day, the people of this community will know the efforts you did for them,” Neely said to Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason. “And I can’t thank everyone enough for putting up with me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.