MAYFIELD — After a year of meetings and collaborations, the Mayfield Rebuilds committee was ready to present its vision for the rebuilding of Mayfield to the Mayfield City Council on Monday night.

Denise Brazzell told the council how Mayfield Rebuilds held public meetings called “sticky note meetings” so the public could have their input on the new layout of the town. Brazzell collected thousands of sticky notes, which Mayfield Rebuilds divided into seven committees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In