Mayfield Rebuilds invites local residents to attend a presentation on July 28 to learn more about the progress made in gathering community ideas and suggestions and how those are translating into potential plans for the Mayfield’s recovery and future growth.
The progress report will be at 5:30 p.m. at the West Kentucky Community Room, located behind West Kentucky RECC at 1218 West Broadway in Mayfield.
Mayfield Rebuilds will report on its efforts since it was founded three months ago and how its committees are working to translate ideas submitted on “sticky notes” into potential projects. Focus areas include education, health and welfare, housing, business, quality of life, rebuild/design and utilities/transportation.
“We’ve heard from many Mayfield residents already,” said Jill Celaya, who is leading the effort. “We started with the two public meetings at Mayfield High School and have continued gathering input since then. This meeting gives the community the opportunity to hear how their ideas are being turned into plans.”
Mayfield Rebuilds is a group of local volunteers working to gather ideas and input from community members and help translate those into potential projects for consideration by decision-makers. Learn more or submit an idea, question or comment at www.mayfieldrebuilds.com.
Submitted by Mayfield Rebuilds
