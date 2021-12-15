The Mayfield Post Office at 225 West Broadway is temporary closed because of damage sustained in Saturday’s tornado.
Officials said residential and business customers throughout the area who have been displaced are encouraged to either put their mail on hold or temporarily change their address, depending on the circumstances. Hold Mail and Change of Address requests can be accessed online at usps.com.
Mayfield customers may pick up mail, packages, and Post Office Box mail at the Paducah Processing and Distribution Facility, 300 S 4th St., Paducah. The Paducah P&DF is open for all retail transactions Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mayfield customers whose mail is on hold will also be able to retrieve their mail on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dutch door in the Paducah P&DF lobby.
Retail services can be accessed at nearby post offices. Suggested locations include:
Hickory Post Office
1976 State Route 1241 — 42051
5.7 miles from Mayfield
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sedalia Post Office
1549 State Route 339 E — 42079
6.9 miles from Mayfield
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Farmington Post Office
8406 State Route 121 S — 42040
7.5 miles from Mayfield
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon
Wingo Post Office
93 Lebanon St. — 42088
8.6 miles from Mayfield
Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.