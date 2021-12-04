Two men were arrested Friday morning after Mayfield Police officers took fire while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.
According to the Mayfield Police Facebook page, officers announced themselves at the front door of a Mayfield home, attempting to serve the arrest warrant.
Cortes Thornton, 38, answered the front door and fired a round from a handgun towards the two officers before slamming the door, according to the post.
Neither officer was wounded.
As officers took cover, police said 40-year-old Tario Curtis fled the home from the back door. He was caught after a brief foot chase. Illegal drugs and large amounts of cash were found on Curtis, authorities said.
Officers then surrounded the perimeter and ordered Thornton surrender and exit the home. After a few minutes, Thornton called 911 and told dispatch he intended to surrender.
Shortly after, Thornton got out and was arrested, police said.
Mayfield Police obtained a search warrant for the home. Authorities said officers found the firearm and the spent shell casing from the shot fired. Police also discovered illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.
Both Thornton and Curtis are Mayfield residents. They are being held at Graves County Jail.
Thornton faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance.
Curtis faces charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces).
Mayfield Police were assisted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, and the Graves County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.