MAYFIELD — Cybercrime is a growing area of activity that has impacted local law enforcement. Mayfield’s police department hopes one of its own can be a point person to help investigate these types of crimes.
Police Chief Nathan Kent recently reported to the Mayfield City Council that they hope to have Detective Sgt. Nate Young attend a course, provided by the U.S. Secret Service, to learn how to glean information from digital mobile devices.
As Kent puts it, nearly every crime is committed by someone carrying a cellphone or other electronic device and some piece of evidence likely exists that is linked to that device.
“These days, more and more crime involveas the use of a computer or other digital device. (Mayfield Police) is simply positioning itself to be self-sufficient with respect to the capability to forensically examine these devices,” he told The Mayfield Messenger, The Paducah Sun’s sister paper.
While the most visible work the Secret Service does is related to presidential security, it also works with local law enforcement in investigating counterfeit currency and cybercrime cases.
Kent said the special agent over Kentucky and his Louisville field office staff recently presented the program to MPD officials, who agreed verbally to participate. City Attorney Bo Neely would work up a resolution for the City Council to then consider.
The Mobile Device Examiner course covers four weeks at the National Computer Forensics Institute in Hoover, Alabama. There, officers learn methods to investigate and ways to extrapolate digital evidence and analyze mobile devices, such as cellphones and laptops. Graduates, Kent said, are even issued equipment needed to perform such investigations and forensic exams.
But the work wouldn’t be confined to MPD and their geographic jurisdiction.
“Beyond that, it is also our intent to enter into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Secret Service, as to have our trained detective become a Task Force Officer,” Kent said.
That officer and the department, he added, would then be expected to help other local agencies when they need help with a case that involves digital forensics.
“Alternatively, we would have to get in a laboratory’s queue, which often involves a backlog of several months,” Kent said. “Yes, we would be willing to assist our fellow law enforcement agencies as their needs arise.”
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said sharing resources, manpower and information helps in local law enforcement’s work of combating all forms of crime, including cybercrimes.
“One-hundred%. That would be very beneficial,” the sheriff said of having local cyber assistance with cases. “We encounter something every day that involves electronics and new technology, and people utilize them to their advantage to entice criminal activities. It’s better to stay ahead of the criminals, so I fully support that.”
Trooper Adam Jones, public information officer for KSP Post 1, said they have their own agency labs in Frankfort and Louisville and each of the state police’s 16 posts have persons trained to extract information from devices.
He added they have also used the Paducah Police Department, which has its own digital forensics team, but adding MPD in the mix would be beneficial. Manpower is a common issue when it comes to handling case loads where most have a digital component to their investigations.
“Now every single case almost, you pull the phone and download it for evidence, whether it’s drugs, whether it’s sexual abuse, whether financial crimes, whatever. Every single case has a digital aspect to it,” Jones said. “It’s not just messages or phone calls anymore. Now it’s GPS location, pictures and time stamps; all kinds of digital evidence out there and add all different social media.”
Kent also told the council that with the addition of a task force officer working with Secret Service on cybercrimes, it would give MPD three such officers in three various aspects of law enforcement. He said the department already has one detective that is a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, as well as another who is a task force officer with Kentucky State Police’s drug enforcement branch.
