PADNWS-06-03-23 TOTW LOGO

The Murray State University Teen of the Week series ran this past school year from October to May, highlighting 32 seniors from 12 high schools in western Kentucky and southern Illinois with feature stories about their goals and aspirations.

Now, two of these 32 Teen of the Week honorees have been recognized by Murray State with the Teen of the Year and Inspiration Award honors. This year, Teen of the Week nominations came from Mayfield, Carlisle County, Paducah Tilghman, Graves County, McCracken County, Marshall County, Massac County, Crittenden County, Murray, St. Mary, Livingston Central and Lyon County high schools.

