The Murray State University Teen of the Week series ran this past school year from October to May, highlighting 32 seniors from 12 high schools in western Kentucky and southern Illinois with feature stories about their goals and aspirations.
Now, two of these 32 Teen of the Week honorees have been recognized by Murray State with the Teen of the Year and Inspiration Award honors. This year, Teen of the Week nominations came from Mayfield, Carlisle County, Paducah Tilghman, Graves County, McCracken County, Marshall County, Massac County, Crittenden County, Murray, St. Mary, Livingston Central and Lyon County high schools.
Breece Mohon, a Mayfield graduate, was chosen as the 2022-2023 Murray State University Teen of the Year recipient. With this honor, Mohon will receive a $5,000 scholarship. She was named as a Teen of the Week in April.
Mohon, daughter of Beth and Brian Mohon of Mayfield, is studying to get her real estate license through Keller Williams Realty, an international realtor based in Texas. This fall, she plans to major in marketing at Murray State. She told The Sun that her courses and work with Mayfield realtor Fred Nesler had taught her more of the industry.
“I’ve been to classes where I’ve spoken with financial professionals, and (with Nesler) I work with a lot of housing and finance aspects, seeing the process of buying homes and renovating them,” she said.
In April, Mohon told The Sun that the December 2021 tornado damage, and volunteer time at Mayfield Fairgrounds, steered her career plans to real estate.
“I was there every single day,” she said. “I really want to help lower-income people, and eventually own my own business (and) help build homes for those who can’t really afford houses.”
Coy Booker, a Paducah Tilghman graduate, is the 2022-2023 Inspiration Award recipient and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. He was named as a Teen of the Week last November.
Booker, son of LaDonna Atkins of Paducah, will study psychology at Western Kentucky University with career plans for the field’s clinical side. Before graduating from Paducah Tilghman, Booker was active in several extracurriculars, participating in the Boys 2 Gentlemen and African-American Leadership Clubs, as well as the Student Equity Advisory Council.
He said he felt grateful for the opportunities.
“A lot of the things I did, I don’t think they’d been done before at a high school level,” Booker said. “Especially in our state. To travel to Louisville and Lexington and speak to board members across the state, … I was part of the Principal Hiring Committee for the entire process. And I don’t think that’s been done before — me having those first-time experiences.”
