Mayfield natives recall experiences that fateful September day

MAYFIELD
Jill Celaya had been feeling under the weather as she and her husband, David, were flying from England to the United States. Around five hours into the flight on Sept. 11, 2001, she felt the airplane suddenly change course.
“I looked over at David and said we’re coming down because my head was congested and you could feel that pressure,” she recalled. “About that time, the flight attendants were coming through the aisles two at a time and looking under blankets, looking under chairs. It was weird.
“You just knew something wasn’t right.”
Approximately 15 miles south of the Pentagon in Lorton, Virginia, Sam Sweatt was driving to work at Fort Belvoir at around 10 a.m. that same day. Off to the north, he could see smoke.
“But you didn’t know what it was and it was still far away,” he remembered. “The radio station I was listening to, the DJ is usually pretty jovial and does more talking than playing music. But he was talking about something had happened and the first thing I remember hearing is, ‘We’re hearing reports and we’re not sure what’s going on.’ ”
For the two Mayfield natives, those were their first recollections of that fateful day 20 years ago. For David and Jill Celaya, they were returning home after leaving their oldest daughter, Leandra, to study in England. For Sweatt, it was to be another day at the office.
But that day forever changed the world when the U.S. was attacked on multiple fronts by terrorists at the World Trade Center buildings, the Pentagon, over Pennsylvania, and ultimately on the nation’s sense of safety and security.
‘Over 10,000 people literally fell out of the sky’
The Celayas were flying to Charlotte, North Carolina when the U.S. Airways plane they were on banked hard right and began descending.
“We knew nothing,” Jill Celaya said. “Then you think something’s wrong with the plane. We’re coming out of the air. That was the only indication and they didn’t tell us anything until we were on the ground in Halifax, Nova Scotia.”
As they broke through the clouds, they could see the Canadian town’s airport wasn’t very big but there were approximately 40 jumbo jets from around the world on its tarmac. Along the airport’s perimeter, cars were pulled off the road and people lined the fence looking at the large planes landing.
“Over 10,000 people literally fell out of the sky,” Celaya said. “Then think about this town of Halifax, what they had to do to deal with all these people.”
She said it looked like a scene from a disaster movie that was punctuated when David questioned if some nuclear accident had taken place in the U.S. and that maybe was why they were not allowed into the country.
The passengers on all the planes had to remain onboard for some 12 hours. During that time, they were told of the attacks but not all of the information was correct. In an effort to reach their daughters (Leandra in England and Lacey in Mayfield), the Celayas had a unique device at their disposal for 2001 that most take for granted today — a cellphone.
David had coincidentally packed it in his carry-on bag when he left for England, but they didn’t have a number to reach Leandra to let her know they were safe. Jill said the only other number she knew to call was 800-225-5288 (800-Call ATT). The number connected them and more than 300 fellow passengers to an AT&T operator who eventually contacted Leandra’s hosts in England and also informed them of what had actually happened that day.
They also were able to connect with Lacey and Wells Studio in Mayfield, their photography studio, where Jill asked their receptionist to call numbers from their fellow passengers who were from around the world to relay messages that they had safely landed.
The Canadian military and Red Cross provided food and set up shelter at a local barracks for the 10,000 passengers. Around midnight, Celaya said was when they all saw television images of the attacks for the first time.
“That’s when it hit us. You could see people get pretty emotional,” she recalled.
‘It didn’t sound really real to me’
Sweatt had finally reached work later that morning when his father called him from Florida with news that the World Trade Center’s twin towers and the Pentagon had been hit by airplanes.
“It didn’t sound really real to me,” he said.
Sweatt, who works on night vision technology for the Army, was later told to return home since officials weren’t sure what places could be potential terrorist targets. The next day, he recalled the main road that leads from the interstate to Fort Belvoir had cars backed up past his side road that was two miles away from base.
Sweatt turned his car around, went home to retrieve his bicycle, and rode the two miles to work. It was another unusual scene when he finally arrived at the Army base.
“They were searching every single car, top to bottom,” he said. With his bike and security clearance, he didn’t have to wait to get onto the base. However, there had been no perimeter security before the 9/11 attacks.
Sweatt’s division was eventually shut down for the remainder of the week, again for safety reasons. Later that week, he drove to Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, which had a mall that was across from the Pentagon.
“There’s a berm or rise you can walk up to and looks over the interstate to the Pentagon. The south panel was hit, I think, and you could see the destruction,” he said. “Many people said you could not see a plane was in that area: no tail fin, no wings, no engine, nothing that resembles a plane.
“I’ve seen video and security video from the Pentagon of the plane flying into it. You know the plane was there; you just couldn’t tell anything that resembled a plane in that structure,” Sweatt said. “It was quite bizarre to see.”
‘It was the most moving thing I’d seen my whole life’
The Celayas and the thousands of other passengers remained in Halifax for five days until they were cleared to leave. Celaya said a memorial ceremony for the 9/11 attacks was broadcast over loud speakers and recalled there being complete silence.
After the ceremony, she said the Canadian prime minister spoke and “O Canada” was played followed by “The Star Spangled Banner.”
“You’ve got to remember there were people from all over the world in this airport,” she said. “People were standing there with their hands over their hearts and tears rolling down faces. It was the most moving thing I’d seen my whole life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.